DANR Announces Nearly $35 Million for Statewide Environmental Projects 

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced that the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $34,770,600 in loans and grants for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota.

The $34,770,600 total consists of $34,361,000 in low-interest loans and $409,600 in grants to be administered by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Funds were awarded from DANR’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program and Solid Waste Management Program to the following:

Roberts County received a $400,000 Solid Waste Management Program grant and a $1,600,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to expand its existing landfill as it has reached the end of his available space. The loan terms are 3.75% for 30 years.

Sioux Falls received a $32,761,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to continue its Water Reclamation Facility Expansion. This phase of the expansion will replace the gravity thickener equipment, construct a biosolids dewatering and storage facility, and make improvements to the chemical feed building. The loan terms are 3.5% for 20 years.

South Dakota Solid Waste Management Association received a $9,600 Solid Waste Management Program grant to assist in hosting Statewide Restricted Use and Rubble Site Operation Trainings. These courses will improve regulatory compliance for existing facilities statewide.

The Solid Waste Management Program provides loans and grants for solid waste disposal, recycling, and waste tire projects. The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated funding for the Solid Waste Management Program through the Omnibus Water Funding Bill.

The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Programs, which provide low-interest loans for wastewater, stormwater, water conservation, nonpoint source projects, and public drinking water system projects. The programs are funded through a combination of federal appropriations, loan repayments, and bonds.

The board approved the funding at today’s meeting in Pierre.

–South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources