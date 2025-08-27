Details of human case of New World Screwworm may have been leaked to beef group

Some in the cattle industry were shocked when Reuters reported a human case of New World Screwworm on Aug. 24, 2025.

Some cattle industry participants apparently were not surprised with the news. Cassandra Garrison , Tom Polansek and Leah Douglas reported for Reuters that Beef Alliance (an organization of some of the U.S.’s largest corporate cattle feeders) had e-mailed about two dozen people in the “livestock and beef sectors, informing them that the CDC had confirmed a human case of screwworm in Maryland in a person who had traveled to the U.S. from Guatemala” according to an anonymous source.

The Beef Alliance sent two different e-mails to select industry participants on Aug. 20, 2025, said an anonymous source.

The first e-mail said Colin has reached out to David Anderson at Texas A and M University to request an industry impact report on the effects of the border closure on both the cattle industry and consumers. Apparently the report will be designed for USDA Secretary Rollins and her team by being concise, easily digestible and produced expeditiously.

The second e-mail from the Beef Alliance allegedly told recipients that the CDC is required to report the positive New World Screwworm case to government officials. The e-mail reported that HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) prevents information including legal status about the patient from being made public. The e-mail said, “it is unclear whether there will be any press coverage” and that because awareness “is currently limited” to industry representatives and state veterinarians, the market impact should be minimal.

The second e-mail also said that CDC had notified Beltway agriculture stakeholders of the positive human New World Screwworm case.

The Beef Alliance’s website says its members are recognized as “progressive and innovative leaders in the U.S. cattle feeding segment” and that the organization represents about one-third of the fed cattle supply.

Beef Alliance members listed on the website are: Adams Land and Cattle, Agribeef, Beef Northwest Feeders, Biegert Group, Cactus Feeders, Five Rivers Cattle Feeding, Friona Industries, Innovative Livestock Services and La Vaca Cattle Co., Inc.

A phone call to Don Gales of Friona Industries, who serves as the Beef Alliance Chairman, was not returned.

A CDC spokesman, Nicholas Spinelli told TSLN that the CDC, in coordination with the Maryland Department of Health, investigated a confirmed case of travel-associated New World screwworm in a patient who returned from travel to El Salvador. The case was confirmed by CDC through telediagnosis (i.e., expert review of submitted larvae images) on August 4, 2025. “This is the first human case of travel-associated New World screwworm myiasis (parasitic infestation of fly larvae) from an outbreak-affected country identified in the United States. Currently, the risk to public health in the United States from this introduction is very low,” said Spinelli.

CDC did not respond to questions about the discrepancy over which country the person had been in.

Billings-based cattle producer group R-CALF USA indicated that the Beef Alliance’s inside knowledge of the human case of New World Screwworm indicates a “broken governmental system.”

“We are deeply concerned that if the publicly disseminated Reuters Report is accurate, including its implication that only select industry participants were timely informed of the detection of this devastating pest in the United States, then our governmental system is fundamentally broken,” said the organization in a published statement.

“If a human case of New World Screwworm was confirmed on or about Aug. 20, and if that fact was secretly disseminated to only a select group of industry insiders, but not simultaneously shared with all organizations representing independent livestock producers, or even with state veterinarians instrumental in disease and pest surveillance then we ask for a full investigation of this incident and the establishment of a New World Screwworm task force…” said the R-CALF USA news release.

R-CALF USA has been critical of what they consider a cozy relationship between USDA, corporate agricultural entities and large organizations whose policies align with corporate interests.

NCBA’s Colin Woodall shared the following statement in an e-mail: “NCBA is aware of a New World Screwworm case detected in a person traveling from abroad into Maryland. The case was quickly identified and handled by the CDC in accordance with their protocols. Based on what has been shared with state animal health officials, we do not see any elevated risk to the livestock industry at this time. We appreciate the diligence of human health authorities. This case was quickly addressed thanks to existing protocols and we are thankful for the ongoing coordination between the CDC, state departments of health, state animal health officials, and USDA.”

New Mexico State Veterinarian Samantha Holick confirmed to TSLN that she was made aware of the human case of NWS on Aug 19, 2025, in a call with the National Assembly of State Animal Health Officials and the CDC.

Holick said that because it is a human case, it is “outside the realm of USDA” and that USDA didn’t make any information available.

Dr. Holick stressed that this is not the first human case of New World Screwworm, pointing out that the last one was a year or two ago. A joint USDA and HHS news release said that several isolated human cases in recent years have not resulted in transmission to livestock.

The state veterinarians were informed that healthcare professionals properly disposed of the larvae from the infested person and that case is understood to be isolated, and that no additional risk to livestock or pets is known.

No imminent danger to livestock exists due to this case, Dr. Holick said. “I wouldn’t recommend changing anything that they (livestock producers) are doing currently. I think for all of us, being diligent with our management practices of continuing to take good care of our livestock, that’s the key with any risk.”

The cattle industry has been on high alert since Mexico reported the discovery of New World Screwworm last November which prompted USDA to close the border to cattle and horses.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the reopening of the border for a couple of days in July of 2025, with Douglas, Arizona being the first port to open.

When Mexico reported that a case of the devastating parasite had been detected in Ixhuatlan de Madero, Veracruz which is 160 miles northward of the current sterile fly dispersal grid and 370 miles south of the US/Mexico border, the USDA once again closed the border to livestock and horses.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Cattle Feeders have vocalized their desire to open the border.

“For one, the United States is at a 73 year low in cattle numbers…we’ve lost a big part of our cattle herd…we need those cattle to come across to help sustain our beef processes…” said Robby Kirkland, TCFA Chairman, in a July RFD-TV interview.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association also voiced support for the border opening in July. “We are very thankful for Secretary Rollins taking an America first approach of protecting US producers in reopening these ports of entries. And we say that because so many US producers rely on the import of feeder cattle from Mexico to be able to support their operations and so they have been hit hard over the past several weeks because of this closure. So being able to reopen that shows that the Secretary understands concerns that producers in the United States have and she is willing to help make sure that she addresses those economic issues,” said Colin Woodall in a July RFD-TV interview.

The NCBA then showed support for the border closure just days later after the NWS was discovered to have moved northward in Mexico.

In its news release USDA reiterated its comprehensive five-part plan to strengthen the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s efforts to detect, control, and eliminate New World screwworm, pushing the pest back from Mexico to the biological barrier in Eastern Panama. USDA efforts include trapping along the U.S./Mexico border to proactively monitor for the pest and building a domestic sterile fly production and dispersal facility in Texas.