Durbin Creek Ranch ‘Cattle for Commercial Cowmen from Commercial Cowmen’ 10th Annual Bull Sale

Wyatt Agar Addresses the crowd.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 9, 2022

Location: Bighorn Basin Livestock-Worland, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

98 Bulls – $5,227

247 Commercial Yearling Heifers – $1,147

Great Day for the Agar family at the 10th Annual Durbin Creek Ranch ‘Cattle for Commercial Cowmen from Commercial Cowmen’ Annual Bull Sale, held Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Worland, Wyoming. The Agar Family presented an excellent offering of big, stout, rugged, Hereford bulls and Fancy Baldy Heifer Calves to the buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $20,000 (1/2 Interest & full possession) DCR 428B MANHATTAN 0018, DOB 4/2/20, CHURCHILL MANHATTAN 428B ET x ANCHOR 44U, Sold to Armstrong Ranch, Lander, Wyoming

Lot 2 at $11,000 (1/2 Interest & full possession) DCR 428B MANHATTAN 0072, DOB 4/7/20, CHURCHILL MANHATTAN 428B ET x LBH 40W RIBSTONE 24Y, Sold to Darrin Uttecht, Woonsocket, South Dakota.

Lot 15 at $9,000, DCR 428B MANHATTAN 0042, DOB 4/5/20, CHURCHILL MANHATTAN 428B ET x K 68L STANDARD LAD 144P, Sold to Mark Mackenzie, Jordan Valley, Oregon.

Lot 57 at $9,000, DCR 199B COWBOY 0209, DOB 4/5/20, CHURCHILL MANHATTAN 428BET x 68L STANDARD LAD 144P, Sold to Mark Mackenzie, Jordan Valley, Oregon.

Lot 13 at $8500, DCR 428B MANHATTAN 0031, DOB 4/4/20, DCR 428B MANHATTAN 6009 X BBSF 465 BOYD 78B, Sold to Mark Mzckenzie, Jordan Valley, Oregon.

Lot 65 at $8500, DCR 199B COWBOSS 0256, DOB 4/22/20, NJW 98S 88X COWBOSS 199B x THR THOR 3060A, Sold to Mark Mackenzie, Jordan Valley, Oregon.

Top Commercial Heifers:

100 Head BWF at $1,150 to Ladder Livestock, Savery, Wyoming.

93 Head BWF at $1,150 to Ladder Livestock, Savery, Wyoming.

Talking bull out back before the sale.

