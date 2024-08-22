Emerald ash borer detected in North Dakota’s LaMoure County



BISMARCK, N.D. – This week, adult emerald ash borers (EAB) were collected from a trap placed in LaMoure County, nine miles north of Edgeley, North Dakota. Upon follow-up from North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) staff, additional larvae were collected and have been officially confirmed as EAB. The detection is the first in North Dakota, and it becomes the 37th state to detect EAB.



“The North Dakota Department of Agriculture and our partners have been preparing for emerald ash borer’s eventual arrival for many years,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “We have been placing and monitoring traps each summer and promoting awareness through outreach events, training and communication with the public. Now that it is unfortunately here, we urge North Dakota residents and travelers to be proactive to keep EAB from spreading.”



EAB is a wood boring insect originally from Asia, first found in the U.S. in 2002. It has since spread to 37 states and killed hundreds of millions of ash trees.



“North Dakota has more than 90 million ash trees that are at risk in native, rural and urban forests,” State Forester Tom Claeys said. “Ash trees make up between 20% – 80% of the trees along city streets and parks. Unless treated, infested ash trees can be killed in a few years.”



NDDA maintains a quarantine restricting movement of regulated commodities from infested areas. The quarantine will be extended to LaMoure County. Travelers should leave firewood at home and purchase or gather from local sources. Moving regulated materials from a quarantined to a non-quarantined area can result in civil penalties of up to $5,000.



NDDA will collaborate with the North Dakota Forest Service, and North Dakota State University Extension to determine the extent of the infestation, continue monitoring ash trees and conduct outreach in the coming months. The ice storm that the area endured in December of 2023 will complicate efforts to find infested trees due to tree damage sustained in the storm.



Residents should check their ash trees for signs of an infestation, which include dieback, S-shaped tunnels, also known as serpentine galleries, under the bark, small D-shaped exit holes and woodpecker activity in the upper canopy of the trees.



One option to protect high-value trees are insecticide treatments. Treatments are not recommended until EAB is detected within 15 miles. Residents who choose to treat their ash trees are strongly urged to select a reputable tree service company with a certified applicator able to do these treatments. Most treatment options are restricted use and can only be done by a tree care professional.



For more information, or to report a tree you think may be infested, please visit http://www.ndda.nd.gov/eab .

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture