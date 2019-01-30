Forgey Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale

Date: Jan. 23, 2019

Location: at the Forgey Ranch south of Dallas, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sale Management: Joseph Kvigne

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

Recommended Stories For You

55 Angus Bulls – $4,390

14 Heifers – $2,854

Dan and Lyn Forgey hosted another good crowd of mostly repeat buyers for their 10th annual production sale, held at their ranch southeast of Winner, South Dakota. These are big, strong bulls that carry the genetics of some of the top Angus cattle in America. Dan has used embryo transfer to multiply the strength of some of his top cows. In the last year, he also expanded his cow herd with his purchase of the entire Ponca Creek Angus cow herd.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 57: at $9,500, ICC Payloader x CB Block Party 156, sold to Bolton Ranch, Dallas, South Dakota.

Lot 73: at $9,500, SAV Sensation 5615 x Baldridge Xpand X743, sold to Stevenson Diamond Dot Angus, Hobson, Montana.

Lot 16: at $9,000, S Whitlock 179 x Connealy All Around, sold to Bolton Ranch, Dallas, South Dakota.

Lot 54: at $7,500, Woodhill Daybreak U280-X20 x Connealy All Around, sold to Vernan Van Epps, Springview, Nebraska.

Lot 58: at $7,000, ICC Payloader x Boyd New Day 8005, sold to Bolton Ranch, Dallas, South Dakota.

Top Selling Angus Heifers:

Lot 85: at $12,000, Baldridge Bronc x GAR-EGL Protégé, sold to Sonny Plugge, Burke, South Dakota.

Lot 92: at $3,400, SAV Sensation 5615 x Baldridge Xpand X743, sold to Sonny Plugge, Burke, South Dakota.