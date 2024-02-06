

02/04/2024

Location: at the ranch, Granville, ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Sales Manager: Frey Livestock Sales and Service

Averages:

114 Yrlg Angus Bulls $6813; 33 Reg Bred Heifers $3901; 26 Com Bred Heifers $2800



Frey Angus Ranch held their 49th Annual Production Sale at their ranch on February 4th. A tremendous set of bulls and females was offered to a sale barn FULL of cattlemen. The Frey family has a reputation for raising functional bulls with performance and longevity in mind. A program that speaks for itself when you look around at the many repeat buyers. Congratulations on a great sale. Top Selling Bulls LOT 1 FAR RESILIENT 3002 1-13-23 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x JAR Eliminator 754 029 to Z Farms Fullerton ND for $20,000; LOT 2 FAR RESILIENT 3005 1-16-23 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x JAR Eliminator 754 029 to Ethan Steffan Killdeer ND for $14,000; LOT 3 FAR RESILIENT 3001 1-11-23 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x JAR Eliminator 754 029 to Tam Griepentrog Hankinson ND & Tyler Mendenwald Peever SD for $14,000; LOT 5 FAR RESILIENT 3012 1-25-23 son of Sitz Resilient x FAR Princess 0112 to Jamyson Fisher Tappen ND for $14,000; LOT 20 FAR ANNUITY 3117 2-13-23 son CAR DON Annuity 114 x FAR Missie 1179 to Kip Handen Tappen ND for $13,500; Top Selling Bred Heifer LOT 133 FAR MISS BLACKBIRD 1-30-22 daughter of CAR DON Annuity 114 x FAR Miss Blackbird 8347(bred to QLC Mr Ed) to Gaven Johnson Velva ND for $6,500