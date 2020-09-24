Gabe Brown Soil Health Workshop in Draper

Gabe Brown is one of the pioneers of the current soil-health movement and has been named one of the twenty-five most influential agricultural leaders in the United States. Brown will be speaking at the Draper Auditorium, located on Main Street, Draper, SD on Sept. 30, 2020. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. (CST) with Brown’s presentation to follow. Field tours will follow Brown’s presentation.

Brown, his wife, Shelly, and son, Paul, own Brown’s Ranch, a holistic, diversified 5,000-acre farm and ranch near Bismarck, North Dakota. They holistically integrated their grazing and no-till cropping systems, which include a wide variety of cash crops, multi-species cover crops along with all-natural grass finished beef and lamb. They also raise pastured laying hens, broilers and swine. This diversity and integration have regenerated the natural resources on the ranch without the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides and fungicides.

Gabe and the Brown’s Ranch have received many forms of recognition for their work. Including a Growing Green award from the Natural Resource Defense Council, an Environmental Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and a Zero-Till Producer of the Year Award, to name a few.

Gabe is a partner, along with Ray Archuleta, Shane New and Dr. Allen Williams, in Understanding Ag LLC. Gabe is also an instructor for Soil Health Academy, which focuses on teaching others the power and importance of healthy functioning ecosystems.

Gabe authored the book, “Dirt to Soil, One Family’s Journey Into Regenerative Agriculture.”

This event is sponsored by South Central RC&D, the Jones County Conservation District, and USDA Natural Resource Conversation Service. For questions about the event call Jewell Bork at 605-530-3713 or Valerie Feddersen at 605-530-2020. USDA is an Equal Opportunity Provider, Employer, and Lender.

– South Central RC&D