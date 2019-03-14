GFP Commission Proposes Bighorn Sheep Season; Finalizes Mountain Goat

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission, proposed a slight change to the Unit 3 boundary for the 2019 bighorn sheep hunting season by removing an area south and west of Badlands National Park.

The proposed hunting season would run Sept. 1 – Dec. 31, 2019, and have four ram bighorn sheep licenses available. One of the three bighorn sheep licenses continues to be allocated as an auction tag.

The GFP Commission proposed no changes to the 2019 and 2020 mountain goat hunting season. By rule, these seasons are finalized with dates of Sept. 1 – Dec. 31 for 2019 and 2020. Two any mountain goat licenses will be available each season.

The GFP Commission will consider adopting the bighorn sheep hunting season proposal on April 4-5 at the Outdoor Campus in Rapid City. To comment in person, the public hearing will be held April 4 at 2 p.m. MDT. Individuals can comment online at https://gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/ or mail them to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the Commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing) per HB 1006.

–South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks