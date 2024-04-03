Gnerer Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: March 16, 2024

Location: At the Ranch in Olive, MT

Auctioneer: Mick Moser

Averages:

111 Bulls-$5,096

Always a great time when you get to spend a day with the Gnerer family. The bulls were big and strong, taken care of just right, and ready for a rancher to take them home and put them to work.



Top Bulls:

Lot 10, Gnerer 316 Cap 3031, 2/2/2023 son of LD Capitalist 316, sold to Kyle & Shelly West of Rockypoint, WY for $11,000



Lot 15, Gnerer 316 Cap 3033, 2/2/2023 son of LD Capitalist 316, sold to Maxwell Butte Ranch of Powderville, MT for $9,500



Lot 6, Gnerer Growth Fund 3856, 2/16/2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund, sold to Maxwell Butte Ranch of Powderville, MT for $9,000



Lot 7, Gnerer Justice 4 ALL-3828, 2/8/2023 son of RL Justice, sold to SF Ranch of Whitehall, MT for $8,750



Lot 18, Gnerer Growth Fund 3851, 2/15/2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund, sold to Bullhorn Ranch of Roundup, MT for $8,750

Local ranchers looking closer at the bulls. 4663ea6ad3e1-IMG_0116

All smiles around the Gnerer Family- Mick Moser Auctioneer Chris & Krista Gnerer – Joe & Renee Gnerer. 5f967aa4652e-IMG_0118