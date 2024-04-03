Gnerer Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: March 16, 2024
Location: At the Ranch in Olive, MT
Auctioneer: Mick Moser
Averages:
111 Bulls-$5,096
Always a great time when you get to spend a day with the Gnerer family. The bulls were big and strong, taken care of just right, and ready for a rancher to take them home and put them to work.
Top Bulls:
Lot 10, Gnerer 316 Cap 3031, 2/2/2023 son of LD Capitalist 316, sold to Kyle & Shelly West of Rockypoint, WY for $11,000
Lot 15, Gnerer 316 Cap 3033, 2/2/2023 son of LD Capitalist 316, sold to Maxwell Butte Ranch of Powderville, MT for $9,500
Lot 6, Gnerer Growth Fund 3856, 2/16/2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund, sold to Maxwell Butte Ranch of Powderville, MT for $9,000
Lot 7, Gnerer Justice 4 ALL-3828, 2/8/2023 son of RL Justice, sold to SF Ranch of Whitehall, MT for $8,750
Lot 18, Gnerer Growth Fund 3851, 2/15/2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund, sold to Bullhorn Ranch of Roundup, MT for $8,750