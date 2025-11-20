Gov. Gianforte, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Advance Investment Opportunities in Montana

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Agreement signed to explore data center and energy infrastructure development

TOKYO, Japan – During a recent strategic mission to Japan, Governor Greg Gianforte signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to advance potential investment in data center and power infrastructure projects in Montana.

“Montana offers affordable, reliable energy, a skilled workforce, and a welcoming environment for innovation,” Gov. Gianforte said. “This agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries marks another step forward in expanding Montana’s high-tech and energy sectors and creating more good-paying jobs for Montanans.”

Gov. Gianforte signing a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Tokyo

image-46

The agreement formalizes collaboration between the State of Montana and MHI to evaluate opportunities for investment in data center development and energy infrastructure, particularly in southern Montana. The MOU establishes a framework for continued dialogue and cooperation as both parties explore project feasibility and potential next steps.

“We are honored to collaborate with the State of Montana to explore advanced data center and energy infrastructure opportunities,” said Masayuki Suematsu, Member of Board and Chief Strategy Officer at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. “Montana’s reliable energy resources, technical expertise, and strong support for innovation make it a compelling location for seeking such business opportunities.”

MHI representatives expressed strong interest in Montana’s competitive advantages, including reliable energy resources, access to transmission, and a favorable business climate for large-scale infrastructure and technology investment.

“By building partnerships with innovative global companies like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, we’re strengthening Montana’s position as a hub for technology and energy investment,” the governor said.

The MOU signing took place during the governor’s trade mission to Japan, where he met with business and government leaders to expand partnerships that create opportunity and investment in Montana communities.

–Governor Gianforte