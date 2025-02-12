Governor Gordon Issues Statement of Strong Support for US Fish and Wildlife Director Brian Nesvik and BLM Director Kathleen Sgamma Nominations

CHEYENNE, WYO – Governor Mark Gordon responded positively to a pair of nominees for leadership positions at the Department of Interior.

Brian Nesvik has been nominated to serve as Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Nesvik was appointed by Governor Gordon in 2019 as Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Nesvik retired in 2024, following a 30-year career with the agency.

In addition, Kathleen Sgamma, the President of the Denver-based Western Energy Alliance, has been nominated as Bureau of Land Management Director.

Governor Gordon issued the following statement:

“I congratulate Brian Nesvik on his nomination to serve as Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. I am delighted that my friend – who was looking forward to more pack trips, fishing and hunting – answered the call to serve his country again in this important capacity.

Brian could not be more qualified and suited to serve in this significant role. He has had a long career in wildlife conservation and boasts extensive experience and leadership dealing with the complexities of endangered species issues.

His intimate knowledge of the challenges facing Western states will ensure Wyoming has a seat at the table when engaging with the federal government on these issues. The nation’s gain is also a win for the states and USFWS will be well-served with Brian at the helm.

President Trump also made an excellent choice in selecting Kathleen Sgamma to lead the Bureau of Land Management. As someone who has worked with Ms. Sgamma. I know she is well-qualified and knowledgeable when it comes to Wyoming, the West, and multiple use of public lands. I look forward to working with her on a range of issues, including our efforts to identify suitable BLM lands for purchase or exchange.”

–Office of Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon