HOMEMADE GIFTS

Whenever I receive a homemade gift it is always special. Perhaps it is because I have always liked to make things, but receiving something that another person has crafted just seems to be meaningful. Recently, I have seen numerous posts regarding “make it and take it” projects involving anyone from mere toddlers to senior citizens, and the photographs accompanying the articles always show many smiles on the faces of the makers. It is especially important to teach young people how to make gifts rather than purchase something ready-made.

There is also something special about making things with others. I will never forget going to visit a relative at the Ft. Meade veteran’s care center and there he was, with a group of other fellows, laughing and visiting as they fashioned poppies in an assembly-line manner. Yes, these were the poppies the local American Legion organizations sell prior to Memorial Day, and after seeing the fellowship that accompanied the making of them, I cannot promote folks purchasing them enough. I had never thought about how those poppies are made, let alone who made them, just presuming they were mass produced in some factory somewhere. Incidentally, all of the fellows in what looked like Santa’s workshop were either in wheel chairs or disabled in some way or another, but there they were having a good time and making good use of their time while making something worthwhile.

When I get out my box of ornaments to decorate our Christmas tree, a good portion of them are handmade by other folks, some many years ago. I always hang the little Styrofoam square with the pipe-cleaner hook, featuring my six-year old daughter smiling with a front tooth missing, and will never forget her excitement when she presented me with her creation. She is now a grandmother, but that ornament is always first and foremost on my tree. There are more hand-made ornaments and each one holds memories of special people, many who are no longer with us. Our Christmas decorations do not follow a certain theme and are probably considered quite tacky to some, but practically every item that we enjoy the most was hand crafted.

Then there is the satisfaction one gets from teaching others to make something like the enjoyment I have received by helping a group of 4-H youngsters in the Valentine, Nebraska area learn to make quilts. These young folks are making Quilts of Valor for veterans in their midst and not only are they doing a great job, but again, having fun doing it. The value of those quilts is priceless simply because they were made by hand and with a lot of love and appreciation to those veterans receiving them.

Hopefully, you are lucky enough to receive a hand-made gift this Christmas, or if you get a chance to join a group of crafters either making items for fun or for charitable causes, you can feel blessed. If there is no group in your area, start one, such as Amy Larson did at the Rochford Community Hall; or what Shirley Fast started at the Clearfield Hall; or Rhonda Cherry in Valentine with her group of 4H quilt makers. It’s been said, “The best gifts are free!” By giving homemade gifts in the future, you might very well be giving someone a special memory they will cherish forever.