TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 1, 2025

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Market, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 80 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $6,553

A beautiful spring rain welcomed Jayce & Tisha Shearer and family for the Annual J Spear Cattle Co. Production Sale. Great set of yearling Angus bulls on the offering, fed right and backed by excellent customer service.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 12, JSA Fairnsquare 4072, Mar. 1, 2024 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Mogck Entice, sold to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $12,500.



Lot 9, JSA Testament 4002, Jan. 31, 2024 son of Tehama Testament x SUA Capitalist 9237, sold to Edgar Bros., Rockham, SD for $12,000.



Lot 10, JSA Growth Fund 4364, Mar. 28, 2024 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x SAV Recharge 3436, sold to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $12,000.



Lot 18, JSA Fairnsquare 4087, Mar. 2, 2024 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Diamond Peak Tour of Duty 4521, sold to Wendt Ranch, Newell, SD for $12,000.



Lot 3, JSA Commerce 4009, Feb. 1, 2024 son of Connealy Commerce x S S Niagra Z29, sold to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $11,500.

Ranchers of all ages attended the J Spear Cattle Co. bull sale.

Jayce Shearer welcoming the crowd to the J Spear Cattle Co. Annual Production Sale.

Sawyer and Luke Dowling, Ft. Pierre, SD picked up some calving ease J Spear Cattle Co. Angus bulls.