J Spear Cattle Co. Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: May 1, 2025
Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Market, Belle Fourche, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages: 80 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $6,553
A beautiful spring rain welcomed Jayce & Tisha Shearer and family for the Annual J Spear Cattle Co. Production Sale. Great set of yearling Angus bulls on the offering, fed right and backed by excellent customer service.
Top selling bulls:
Lot 12, JSA Fairnsquare 4072, Mar. 1, 2024 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Mogck Entice, sold to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $12,500.
Lot 9, JSA Testament 4002, Jan. 31, 2024 son of Tehama Testament x SUA Capitalist 9237, sold to Edgar Bros., Rockham, SD for $12,000.
Lot 10, JSA Growth Fund 4364, Mar. 28, 2024 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x SAV Recharge 3436, sold to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $12,000.
Lot 18, JSA Fairnsquare 4087, Mar. 2, 2024 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Diamond Peak Tour of Duty 4521, sold to Wendt Ranch, Newell, SD for $12,000.
Lot 3, JSA Commerce 4009, Feb. 1, 2024 son of Connealy Commerce x S S Niagra Z29, sold to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $11,500.