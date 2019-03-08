Jared Keylon recovering from injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Bareback rider Jared Keylon is on the road to recovery after suffering multiple injuries during a semifinal ride at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, Feb. 22.

Just before the 8-second whistle, Keylon got hung up while riding Powder River Rodeo's Knot So Foxy, and things went from bad to worse.

"That's the first time I had been on that horse," Keylon, 34, said Wednesday morning. "That horse was phenomenal. I was getting ready to fold up, and it was just a regular everyday thing. Usually you don't just try and double grab to get off them, you try to pick your spot. I was getting ready to get off, and just as I balled up she slung me over her head. My face hit my rigging and busted three of my teeth loose, and my free (left) arm came down on my rigging handle at the same time and broke my arm where it meets at the shoulder."

While Keylon was on the ground at the AT&T Center, the horse magnified the cowboy's injuries.

"When she came down, she stomped me in the ribs and broke five ribs on my right side," said Keylon, who received no score on the ride. "That in turn caused a small puncture in my lung, which caused half of my lung to collapse. It also lacerated my liver and my kidney. They got the internal bleeding on the liver and kidney to stop, and they have been draining the blood out of my lungs the last couple of days. I'm hoping to be released from the hospital by Friday or Saturday."

Keylon believes his ride was just a case of bad luck.

Recommended Stories For You

"This was just a freak accident," he said. "Things went wrong when it should have been just an everyday deal. When they brought me in here (to the hospital in San Antonio), I felt like I was dying. At a (scale of) one to 10, 10 being the highest, I was probably at 11 when they brought me here. Now (Feb. 27), I'm probably somewhere around 2 or 3 with my pain level. I just feel some bruising and some hurting."

Keylon, who bought his PRCA card in 2005, lives in Uniontown, Kan., with his wife, Ashley, son, Gunner, 8, and daughter, Sadie, 2.

Keylon was having a strong season, as he was eighth in the Feb. 26 PRCA | RAM World Standings with $25,223. In 2012, Keylon made his lone appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, finishing 15th in the world standings with $54,478.

"I've always felt like God puts you where he wants you, and I kind of let him take the steering wheel, and I'm just along for the ride," Keylon said. "For me, it's about making a living at the end of the year, and I have a full-time job at home. I work in the maintenance department at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College."

Keylon expects to be sidelined indefinitely.

"This is just me thinking, it would not be any earlier than June or July that I would get back on one (a bareback horse)," Keylon said.

–PRCA