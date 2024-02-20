Jindra Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: 02/14/2024

Location: Jindra Bull Center- Clarkson, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Averages: 131 Angus Bulls averaged $6,137

22 Open heifers averaged $2,822



Top Bulls

Lot 36 – $52,500. Jindra Thedford J 2164 263. DOB: 1/26/23 ; Sire: Hoffman Thedford ; MGS: SAV 004 Predominant 4438. Sold to Nemeth Angus of Ludell, KS.



Lot 52 – $26,500. Jindra Xpansion J 764 2153 ; DOB: 2/21/23 ; Sire: Jindra Xpansion 121 ; MGS: Connealy Guinness. Sold to R&R Farms of Nickerson, NE.



Lot 80 – $22,500. Jindra Top Notch J 8373 3702 ; DOB: 3/25/22 ; Sire: Jindra Top Notch 1336 ; MGS: Baldridge Colonel C251. Sold to Northway Cattle, AB, CN.



Lot 74 – $18,000. Jindra Clarity J 611 5032 ; DOB: 9/21/22 ; Sire: Connealy Clarity ; MGS: Jindra Acclaim. Sold to Rain Rock Cattle of AB, CN.



Lot 78 – $15,000. Jindra Deadwood J 905 5162 ; DOB: 9/22/22 ; Sire: Poss Deadwood ; MGS: Connealy Mainstay. Sold to Lazy S Ranch of Wilcox, AZ.



Lot 26 – $15,000. Jindra Assurance J 069 1423 ; DOB: 2/7/23 ; Sire: Jindra Assurance ; MGS: Jindra Evolution 107. Sold to Northway Cattle of AB, CN.



Top Open Heifer

Lot 172 – $6,500. Jindra Rachel J 9174 3153 ; DOB: 2/8/23 ; Sire: Jindra Assurance ; MGS: Jindra Transition. Sold to Keaton Macholan of Linwood, NE.



Jindra Angus held their annual production sale at the Bull Center near Clarkson on February 14th. The Jindra family is known for their stout bulls and females and this year was no exception. There was tremendous interest throughout the entire offering from commercial cattlemen and registered breeders alike. Congratulations to Nick and family on a good sale.

Great crowd in attendance for the 24th annual sale.