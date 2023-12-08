Josh and Jill England Take Home Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Agriculture Award

KEARNEY, NEB. – Hall County Farm Bureau members, Josh and Jill England, earned the 2023 Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Award. The award was announced Dec. 5 at the “We Love Our Members” luncheon at the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 106th Annual Convention in Kearney.

The Englands are the fourth generation to farm their family’s land near Doniphan and were recognized for their ongoing involvement and commitment to agriculture. Candidates for the award are judged on their involvement in agriculture, leadership ability, and involvement and participation in Farm Bureau and other civic, service, and community organizations. Josh grew up at the farm that was homesteaded by his family in 1920 and they continue to raise corn and soybeans. After completing his degree in Criminal Justice, Josh knew he belonged on the family operation.

Jill grew up on a diversified row crop and cattle operation near Pender. Her love of agriculture started early on as she was very involved in her FFA program, serving as a Nebraska State FFA officer. Jill works as a recruiter for a hospital system while supporting their operation on the farm.

Josh and Jill were married in 2021 and have a 1-year-old daughter, Logan. Today the Englands farm over 1500 irrigated acres of corn and soybeans in Hall County. In the coming year, they will begin to transition the farm as Josh’s dad starts to retire.

As active Hall County Farm Bureau board members, Josh and Jill stay engaged in Farm Bureau. Josh was elected to serve as the 2024 chair of the Young Farmers and Ranchers committee, where they both serve as the Central Region representatives. Jill also recently completed her 2023 Nebraska Farm Bureau Leadership Academy experience. The Englands are also involved in their community with Josh serving on the local fire department and both are involved in their community’s Legion.

Farm Bureau members ages 18 to 35 can apply for the Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Award. As the Nebraska winner, the Englands will receive $500 and an all-expense paid trip to the 2024 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah in January to compete with other state winners at the national level.

