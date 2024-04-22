Larson Family Ranch 56th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: April 18, 2024

Location: Hamill Hall – Hamill, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

45 Yearling Angus bulls averaged $4,850

6 Yearling SimAngus Bulls averaged $3,875

80 two-year-old Heifer Pairs averaged $3,780

90 Bred Heifers averaged $3,008



Top Bulls:

Lot 2 – $8,500. DOB: 2/17/23; Sire: Diamond Hobson 787J; MGS: GMAR Super Duty C279. Sold to Herb Jensen of Langford, SD.



Lot 14 – $8,250. DOB: 3/23/23; Sire: HFA Easy Street H35E; MGS: SAV Hot Iron 0941. Sold to Bennett Hanes of Gregory, SD.



Lot 1 – $8,000. DOB: 2/17/23; Sire: Diamond Hobson 787J; MGS: HA Cowboy Up 5405. Sold to Herb Jensen of Langford, SD.



Lot 4 – $8,000. DOB: 3/7/23; Sire: Diamond Hobson 787J; MGS: Sitz Investment 660Z. Sold to Kevin Rawstern of Hamill, SD.



It was a very good day for the Larson Family to hold their 56th Annual Production Sale. The community of Hamill came together at the Hamill Hall to support the Larson Family, and to acquire fresh genetics to add to their programs. A delicious steak sandwich was served for lunch, and there was a large turnout of buyers. Congratulations to the entire Larson crew on another successful sale.

A large turnout of buyers showed up at the Hamill Hall to support the Larson Family.

It was a chilly but good morning to evaluate the bulls and females.