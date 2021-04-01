Lehrkamp Livestock 48th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 03/27/2021

Location: At the ranch, west of Caputa, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages

9 Long Aged Angus Bulls avg. $5,111

30 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $4,300

6 Registered Yearling heifers avg. $1,867

The Lehrkamp family, Mike and Jodie, with Carl and Taylor celebrated their 48th Annual Production sale at the ranch east of Caputa, SD. The sale offered spring yearling, fall yearling and two year old bulls along with a select set of yearling heifers that sold to a very nice crowd of new and repeat buyers.

3 bulls sold at $6,500 to Kieffer Ranches, Rapid City, SD.

Lot 4, LL Reckon 9138, 3/28/2019 son of Deep Creek Reckon 712 x Buford Net Worth Y143.

Lot 12, LL Stunner 020, 2/6/2020 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner x PRA Windy 725.

Lot 24, LL Reckon 033, 2/8/2020 son of Deep Creek Reckon 712 x Bovagene Sprint of LCR.

6 bulls sold at $6,000 each:

Lot 1, CL Reckon 991, 3/17/2020 son of Deep Creek Reckon to Cobb Cattle Co., Red Owl, SD.

Lot 10, LL Authority 9174, 9/14/2019 son of Reisig C Authority 5605 to Cobb Cattle Co., Red Owl, SD

Lot 13, LL Stunner 021, 2/6/2020 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Kieffer Ranches.

Lot 15, LL Stunner 037, 2/9/2020 son of Musgrage 316 Stunner to Matt Bowen, Scenic, SD.

Lot 22, LL Flat Top 039, 2/9/2020 son of Werner Flat Top 4136 to Monte Denke, Quinn, SD.

Lot 28, LL Reckon 0113, 2/29/2020 son of Deep Creek Reckon to Kieffer Ranches.

Kieffer Ranches, Pam Kieffer, Rapid City, SD purchased several Lehrkamp bulls.

