Leonard Wolfgram: PETA Saves the Bulls!
The rodeo wuz in Belle Fouche and the crowd was goin’ nuts
Over a great rodeo when in rolls this bus
It has signs ‘n slogans n’ flags to attract ever’ ones attention
It was the PETA bunch fresh from a fervent convention
They wuz full of passion and iron determination
To put a stop to bull ridin’, an animal abomination!
They demanded an immediate meetin’ with the rodeo committee
To stop the stock contractor from injurin’ the the bulls testeesees
The stock contractor wuz plumb stumped; never heard of testeesees
He asked the PETA bunch if they knew ’bout a bull’s anatomy
But they started a protest right there behind the chutes
Said your tyin’ up their testeesees and that is animal abuse
The cowboys was dyin’ laughin’ ‘fore the contractor figured it out
You think we’ve got a rope around his testicles when we turn’m out!
But the PETA bunch in full force had jumped the bull pen fence
To protect them bulls an’ their dignity from vicious rodeo men
They wanted to hug them bulls an’ tell ’em everthings all right
But the bulls weren’t have’n none of that and put up quite a fight
To keep that PETA bunch from tyin’ yellow ribbons to their private parts
They hooked four over the fence b’fore PETA gave up the fight
PETA couldn’t figure why them bulls didn’t want no love
PETA thinks to this day them bulls has been brain-washed!