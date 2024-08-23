Leonard Wolfgram: PETA Saves the Bulls!

The rodeo wuz in Belle Fouche and the crowd was goin’ nuts

Over a great rodeo when in rolls this bus

It has signs ‘n slogans n’ flags to attract ever’ ones attention

It was the PETA bunch fresh from a fervent convention

They wuz full of passion and iron determination

To put a stop to bull ridin’, an animal abomination!

They demanded an immediate meetin’ with the rodeo committee

To stop the stock contractor from injurin’ the the bulls testeesees

The stock contractor wuz plumb stumped; never heard of testeesees

He asked the PETA bunch if they knew ’bout a bull’s anatomy

But they started a protest right there behind the chutes

Said your tyin’ up their testeesees and that is animal abuse

The cowboys was dyin’ laughin’ ‘fore the contractor figured it out

You think we’ve got a rope around his testicles when we turn’m out!

But the PETA bunch in full force had jumped the bull pen fence

To protect them bulls an’ their dignity from vicious rodeo men

They wanted to hug them bulls an’ tell ’em everthings all right

But the bulls weren’t have’n none of that and put up quite a fight

To keep that PETA bunch from tyin’ yellow ribbons to their private parts

They hooked four over the fence b’fore PETA gave up the fight

PETA couldn’t figure why them bulls didn’t want no love

PETA thinks to this day them bulls has been brain-washed!