Little Kids (and big kids) in Ag

News News | March 20, 2020

Pictured - Curt Westland, owner of Westland Auction Service, and Coy Westland. Curt was auctioning the High School Rodeo banquet auction, and his 19 month son, Coy, stole the mic. Coy loves to be "just like Daddy." Curt and his wife Cheryl, also own Prairie Hills Pharmacy in Belle Fourche, and ranch in Belle Fourche. Photo by Cindy Cowan

