TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 03/30/2021

Location: at the Ranch, Carter, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages

76 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $3,868

Bob and Becky Littau, along with sons Will and Logan and their families, held the annual Littau Angus Ranch sale at the ranch near Carter, SD. This program is backed by over 60 years of Angus genetics. Genetics that focus on longevity, calving ease, performance and the all important mother cow. Several bulls in the sale had many generations of Pathfinder cows on their pedigrees.

Top selling bull was lot 049, LAR Hindquarter 049H, 2/7/20 son of HARB Hindquarters 473 JH x Sitz Rainmaker 11127 at $9,000 to David Mogck, Tripp, SD

Lot 084, LAR Infinity 599 084H, 1/26/20 son of LAR Infinity Juneau 559F x HARB Westover 395 JH to Todd Novotny, Winner, SD for $6,750.

Lot 824, LAR Legend 824H, 2/18/20 son of VAR Legend 5019 x CAR Efficient 534 to Dexter Black, Spencer, NE for $6,750.

Lot 041, LAR Infinity 559 041H, 2/25/20 son of LAR Infinity Juneau 599F x Sinclair Boss to Brad Gran, Carter, SD for $6,000.

Lot 626, LAR Trapper 626H, 2/3/20 son of Paintrock Trapper x Hra Emblazon 930 to Brandon Vollmer, Winner, SD for $6,000.

Brandon Vollmer, Winner, SD picked up a top Littau Angus bull.



Logan Littau welcomed the large crowd to the annual Littau Angus Ranch bull sale.

