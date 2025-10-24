Lund: Producers encouraged to donate to Ranchers’ Rights Initiative

The Rancher’s Rights Initiative lawsuit against the State of North Dakota is something I fully support. It is time for the constitutional questions surrounding the beef commission and the state checkoff to be settled by the courts. I respect the courage and determination that Kenny Graner, Jeremy Maher, and Mike Heaton have shown us all by taking the issue on.

There is no plausible explanation as to why the Beef Commission Act reserves seats on the governing board for certain select, private associations to which a rancher must pay dues in order to be eligible despite the fact that we ALL have to pay the state checkoff no matter what group we choose or choose not to join. And there is no acceptable explanation as to why a producer who seeks a refund of his state checkoff should be ineligible to serve on the commission that is also tasked with governing the federal checkoff in the state (which we are all mandated by law to pay).

I encourage every cattle producer who believes in the ND Constitution to step up and send a donation to Rancher’s Rights Initiative, PO Box 12, Sterling, ND 58572. Mike, Kenny, and Jeremy took on this case with their eyes wide open about what the financial cost would be. They didn’t blink. Neither should we.

Allen Lund

Selfridge, ND