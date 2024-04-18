Lunds B Bar Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: March 23, 2024

Location: Bull Palace Baker, MT

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

84 Bulls – $7929

Averages out of Sires:

B Bar Black Mass 3054-2 bulls @ $9,190

Sitz Resilient 10208-22 bulls @ $7,900

B Bar Power Mass 9231-8 bulls @ $9,688



A typical windy day in Baker, Montana but that did not stop the buyers from showing up to get their hands on a great Lunds B Bar Angus bull. The bulls looked great and were handled great. They would fit a lot of programs.



Top Bulls:



Lot 111, B Bar Black Mass 1113, 2/12/2023 son of B Bar Black Mass 3045, sold to Hinman Angus of Malta, MT for $23,000



Lot 472, B Bar Power Mass 4723, 2/26/2023 son of B Bar Power Mass 9231, sold to Powder River Angus of Spotted Horse, WY for $15,750



Lot 18, B Bar Black Mass 183, 2/14/2023 son of B Bar Black Mass 3045, sold to Cook & MacNamee Angus of Forsyth & Miles City, MT for $15,000



Lot 443, B Bar Black Mass 4433, 3/4/2023 son of B Bar Black Mass 3045, sold to Littau Angus of Winner, SD for $14,750



Lot 7, B Bar Joe Hero 73, 4/10/2023 son of B Bar Joe Hero 8460, sold to Powder River Angus of Spotted Horse, WY for $14,000

Luke and Logan Mobley of Mobley Ranch in Olive, MT strong bidders through the sale. 94a1a5d5624d-IMG_0129