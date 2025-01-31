McConnell Angus Bull and Female Sale

Date: Jan. 24, 2025

Location: at the ranch near Dix, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

181 Reg. Angus Bulls – $9,084

13 Open Heifers – $3,750

44 Bred Cows – $4,677

164 Commercial Bred Heifers – $3,121

A huge crowd gathered for the McConnell Angus Bull Sale at their ranch in their beautiful sale barn. This was an extremely strong set of bulls, offering thickness, soundness, and fleshing ability, along with bred-in maternal traits.

The McConnells are proud of the disposition of their bulls, and consequently, they bring them through the ring for the sale. They have an excellent selection of High Altitude PAP tested bulls.

Top Selling Angus Bulls :

Lot 38: $37,000 to Milldale Ranch, Nebraska – SAV Magnum 1335 x McConnell Bomber 0619.

Lot 1: $27,000 to Steppler Ranch, Montana – McConnell Altitude 672 x SAV Brand Name 9115.

Lot 4: $25,000 to Lanning Ranch, Tennessee – LAR Man In Black x SAV Final Answer 0035.

Lot 6: $20,000 to Johnson Mesa Angus Ranch, New Mexico – Connealy Craftsman x LD Capitalist 316.

The bulls pass through the ring at this sale, to accompany the extensive video of each bull. McConnell-crowd