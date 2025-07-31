‘Meditations on Farming’ selected for Women in Agriculture Book Club

Lincoln, Neb., July 31 —The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program and Annie’s Project have announced ‘Meditations on Farming’, as the choice for their third quarter Book Club, which will conclude with a virtual discussion at 1p.m. Central Time on September 15th.

‘Meditations on Farming’ by Dr. Michael Rossman celebrates nature and agriculture, while tackling a very serious subject: the mental health of food producers. In this collection of essays and stories, Rosmann—a farmer, clinical psychologist, public speaker, policy advocate, professor, and syndicated columnist—traces the development of behavioral health management and other methods for improving the well-being of agricultural producers. Sometimes tragic, often funny, and always engaging, ‘Meditations on Farming’ shares the insights gained over a lifetime devoted not only to understanding farmers, but to helping and advocating for them.

Registration is free and can be found on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, or by clicking here. The first 23 registrants will receive a complimentary copy of the book mailed to them. All attendees are welcome regardless of race, gender, or any other protected status. For UNL’s notice of nondiscrimination, click here.

-University of Nebraska Lincoln