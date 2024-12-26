Mexico plans law to safeguard its corn



Shortly after a trade dispute panel ruled that Mexico violated its obligations regarding genetically modified corn under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade (USMCA), Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the Mexican Congress will pass a law prohibiting the planting of genetically modified corn.

In a statement published by the government of Mexico, Sheinbaum said, “The Mexican Congress, here with the help of the senators and deputies, we are going to reverse this resolution, because very soon, in February (in the next session), they are going to legislate, I am sure, that transgenic corn cannot be planted and that Mexico’s biodiversity must be protected in our country. As we say: Without corn, there is no country!”

The statement did not refer to Mexico’s importation of corn used for animal feed.

-The Hagstrom Report