MICRO-IRRIGATION WORK BOOSTS NEBRASKA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, FOOD SECURITY

Workers at Robinette Farms in Martell, Nebraska, cultivate microgreens in one of three high tunnels on the farm. (Russell Shaffer/Rural Prosperity Nebraska) 20250212-micro-irrigation-nt

Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 12, 2025 — Multiple departments in the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to strengthen small-scale irrigation in Nebraska. The efforts address real-world needs and can boost small business development, promote urban agriculture, diversify Nebraska agriculture and boost underserved communities’ access to nutritious food.

“The need is really high,” said Brach Johnson, a Columbus, Nebraska-based state urban and small-farm conservationist for the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. “I’ve traveled to almost every county in the state the last two years, and I would say the potential is great.”

The conservation service has awarded a $260,000 grant to IANR’s Department of Biological Systems Engineering to work with Nebraska’s small-scale irrigators to research the best options to improve the efficiency of their low-volume, low-pressure water application structures, such as drip emitters, spaghetti tubes and mini sprinklers.

Such irrigation operations have a considerable variety in scale and technologies, but the most common example involves plastic-covered “high tunnels” used by small business operators and community gardens for vegetable cultivation. Micro-irrigation offers benefits such as water savings and better control of chemical application.

Strengthening small-scale irrigation can help alleviate food insecurity in Nebraska communities, said Saleh Taghvaeian, associate professor of biological systems engineering, who is heading the research.

“We can go to these food desert areas, and these small-scale productions can significantly enhance nutritional diversity and nutritional quality,” he said.

Taghvaeian and colleagues test various irrigation systems and scheduling methods on East Campus and are meeting in person with producers across the state to understand their needs and current approaches.

The Department of Biological Systems Engineering is well positioned for this work, Taghvaeian said, because it pursues a “biological systems” approach that encompasses the wide range of factors affecting efficiency and crop production under micro-irrigation conditions.

A high tunnel’s self-contained conditions create a micro-climate akin to a desert, for example. Irrigation equipment requires ongoing evaluation, adjustment and maintenance. Producers must understand the specifics of soil conditions and water dispersal.

In addition to their research, Taghvaeian and colleagues provide irrigation training to Natural Resources Conservation Service staff, Nebraska Extension educators and small-scale producers.

The conservation service is also working with IANR’s Department of Agronomy and Horticulture for its Nebraska Urban Soil Health Initiative focusing on improved soil management techniques. More than 500 Nebraskans have participated in the initiative since it began in 2023, and nearly 300 participants currently send in soil samples and observational data.

“Urban farmers and gardeners in Nebraska were eager to try new soil health management practices and see data on how their soil responded,” said Sam Wortman, an associate professor and environmental horticulturist with the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture.

Many participants have shared anecdotes about the positive effects of their new management practices. For others, the data has helped confirm the benefits of what they were already doing, Wortman said. The university aggregates the data each year and shares the results with the participants.

Michael Kaiser, associate professor of agronomy and horticulture, is leading detailed analyses of organic matter in participating operations. Caro Cordova, the department’s statewide soil health specialist, helps organize opportunities for the university to communicate project results to growers, educators and service providers.

City Sprouts, an Omaha community garden and urban farm, has made extensive use of soil management and conservation practices highlighted through the Nebraska Urban Soil Health Initiative and in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“Our collaborative agreement with the NRCS has been huge, allowing us to reach urban growers in Omaha who are thirsty for knowledge on how to grow sustainably while valuing soil health,” said Aaron French, who manages City Sprouts’ multiple growing sites.

Wortman describes irrigation efficiency as “critically important for Nebraska agriculture as we strive to be good stewards of our incredible ground and surface water resources.”

Nebraska Extension educators buttress these efforts through their in-person outreach to Nebraskans, including irrigation-related consultation with tribal communities by Extension educator Ted Hibbeler. Extension’s Backyard Farmer specialists do high-profile work in spreading the word and have offered valuable observations to Johnson, the urban conservationist.

Just as Americans helped the wartime effort during World War II by creating Victory Gardens, Nebraska can benefit in the present day through small-scale irrigation, Johnson said.

“Just producing something in the soil where you are can have a really big impact,” he said.

–University of Nebraska-Lincoln