2024 MCBHS | Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Inducted into Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame

Whether people love the World-Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale for the rodeo, the horse racing, the parade, the concert, the Quick Draw Art Show, free camping in the jam-packed fairgrounds parking lot or the socialization, the Bucking Horse Sale checks all the boxes for fun and entertainment.

This iconic western event, coined “The Cowboy Mardi Gras” by board president John Morford, evolved from a three-day event featuring spoiled and outlaw horses and some scrappy young cowboys to a multi-day cultural event featuring world-class bucking horses, PRCA Cowboys, and Nashville recording artists.

It is indeed a venerable event. The Miles City Bucking Horse Sale contains so much historical value that in February 2024, the event was inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. Several board members traveled to Great Falls to receive this award.

In the nomination, historian John Moore shared,

“In 1950, sale yard owner Les Boe and his son-in-law, Bob Pauley purchased steers from Harvey Lester of Ekalaka who threw some unbroken horses into the deal. Boe and Pauley found more horses and decided to hold a sale of bucking stock. Riders were paid $5 mount money to ride bareback broncs and $10 for saddle broncs.

Paddy Ryan and Bob Askin acted as pickup men. This first unofficial sale lasted three days. In 1951, the sale was made an annual event. In 1952, buyers at the sale included famous contractors like Alice Greenough and Leo Cremer, and soon all the top contractors in the country began attending or had representation at the sale.”

Today, the Bucking Horse Sale has evolved from its wild and wooly roots.

“People can still bring us bucking horses to sell, although the number of bucking horses has decreased significantly,” notes Morford, admitting that the day of outlaw horses is nearly gone. “I helped run the sale for years and the numbers of those tough bucking horses has dwindled. We have revised the sale to only buck 100 horses on Saturday and most of those are consigned by rodeo contractors. A horse must have a bucking history trade record for us to accept them now.”

The Bucking Horse Sale continues to adapt while preserving its heritage.

In 2007 a Match Bronc Ride was added on Sunday featuring a $5,000 purse and 15 bronc riders.

Today, the Xtreme Broncs Match has grown into one of the largest rough stock events in the country, with 32 of the nation’s best cowboys vying for $57,000 in prize money. The bronc match features the world’s greatest bucking athletes and the sale features some of the best up-and-comers that stock contractors have to offer.

In 2022, the MCBHS added the Orin Muri Permit Challenge on Friday night, and it’s back in 2024. In this event, fifty of the top PRCA permit holders compete for their chance to qualify for Sunday’s PRCA Bronc Match.

People come from all over the country on Sunday for the PRCA Xtreme Broncs Match. Last year, the Calcuttas paid out over $350,000.

Saturday’s schedule began featuring a Bucking Horse Futurity in 2021 to feature the rise of bucking horse breeding programs. The classes are open to three-year-olds and up, and each futurity team must offer at least one of the horses in the sale.

The weekend is not just about bucking horses. Morford points out that since the sale started in 1951, it has added pari-mutuel horse racing on extra days in May, as well as all three days of the present-day sale.

“We are getting more racehorses from Nebraska, Wyoming, and the Dakotas all the time. This year, Energy Downs – the track in Gillette, Wyoming – elected to hold their race meet after ours is done so that will make a big difference in our horse numbers,” said Morford.

An additional incentive for bringing more racehorses to the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds is the “Triple Crown” of area horse racing. To win it, a horse needs to be entered in Miles City, Gillette, and Great Falls. They are eligible to win an additional $50,000 if they win the featured race at each of those tracks.

No MCBHS weekend is complete without the concert. This year, award-winning country music artist Josh Turner headlines the event, opened by Chancey Williams. New this year is the “Showcase Band,” a contest that allows regional bands to nominate themselves to open at 6:00 p.m. and then play for two additional hours after the main act wraps up.

This year, Kalyn Beasley & The Honky Tonk Arcade from Cody, Wyoming received the most votes to be the 2024 Showcase Band.

Throughout the weekend, the largest trade show in the region will fill two buildings, with more displays in front of the grandstand.

The final event Sunday is the exciting and unpredictable Wild Horse Race Finals which offers an added purse of $10,000, making it one of the richest wild horse races in the world.

This will be the 73rd Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, an event that has both a living and preserved notoriety. Its induction into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame ensures its spot in history, but western sports lovers can still experience this iconic event every year in May.

“You will never see this many western-type events in one spot,” Morford said. “People who haven’t been here before don’t realize how great it is. Come to the World-Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale and you will make memories that last a lifetime.”