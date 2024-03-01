Millar Angus 23rd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 21, 2024

Location: Sale at the ranch east of Sturgis, SD



Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle



Averages:

121 Yearling Angus bulls – $8,424

31 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $9,807





Jon and Breezy Millar with Ryle and Kobi held the 23rd Annual Millar Angus Ranch bull sale at the ranch east of Sturgis, SD. This is the outfit that bred the AI sire Millars Duke 816. The Duke bull has been quickly proven himself as a calving ease performance sire and sons have been selling very well this year. Jon and Breezy had 40 Duke sons in the sale and they were very well accepted.



Top selling bull was lot 36, Millars Luke Duke 349, Jan. 15, 2023 son of Millars Duke 816 x SAV Renown to Shipwheel Cattle Co., Chinook, MT for $36,000.



Lot 4, Millars Duke 374, Jan. 25, 2023 son of Millars Duke 816 x LD Capitalist 316 to Charles & Rosalie Tennis, Vale, SD for $18,000.



Lot 43, Millars Magnitude 37, Feb. 5, 2023 son of SAV Scale House 0845 x Tombstone 050 to Charles & Rosalie Tennis, Vale, SD for $17,000.



Lot 52, Millars Tahoe 371, Jan. 12, 2023 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x Millars Duke 816 to Plus Bar Ranch, Lexington, NE for $16,500.



Lot 1, Millars Bo Duke 378, Feb. 6, 2023 son of Millars Duke 816 x High Point Top Dollar 620 to Sarpy Creek Angus, Hysham, MT for $16,000.



Lot 36, Millars Lone Star 323, Jan. 8, 2023 son of Hoffman Thedford x DR Governor 915 to Fischer Ranch, Midland, SD for $15,000.



Jon and Breezy Millar at the 23rd Annual Millar Angus sale. SRMillarJon___Breezy





Mike & Cane Grant, Whitewood, SD sorting through the Millar Angus bulls. srmillarGrants

Hutchison Ranch, Wounded Knee, SD, repeat Millar Angus bull buyers got a couple two year old bulls. srmillar-Hutchinson





Full house for the Millar Angus sale. srMillarfull_house



