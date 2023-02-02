Mohnen Angus “Power of Genetics” Annual Bull Sale

Kara and Troy Krogman, White River, South Dakota, bought Lots 40 and 64.

Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Location: at the Ranch, southwest of White Lake, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sale Manager: Glenn Davis of Genetic Pathways Consulting

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 120 reg. yrlg Angus Bulls avg. $9,785

43 Fall Angus Bulls avg. $6,901

11 Sim-Angus Bulls avg. $5,568

Another big crowd gathered on a pleasant winter day for the annual Mohnen Bull Sale. They raise cattle that will make money for their customers, continuing to do all the right things to develop one of the strongest Angus herds in the Midwest. This herd has produced some of the most productive genetics across the nation. Many good commercial cattlemen and repeat customers were on the seats to compete for these good bulls, making this sale active all day long.

Top Selling Angus :

Lot 1: $125,000 for Mohnen Hollywood to Voss Angus, Dexter, Iowa – Mohnen Bandolier x Hoover No Doubt

Lot 2: $30,000 to DBL, Inc., Fullerton, Nebraska – Mohnen Bandolier x Hoover No Doubt

Lot 50: $29,000 to Mark McElhinney, Morning Sun, Iowa – Musgrave 316 Exclusive x Mohnen Crown Royal 316

Lot 70: $25,000 to DBL, Inc., Fullerton, Nebraska – Heiken Broadview x Mohnen Crown Royal 316

Lot 77: $18,500 to Bruner Angus, Drake, North Dakota – Deer Growth Fund x Mohnen Crown Royal 316

Lot 49: $18,000 to Rod Campbell, Colchester, Illinois – T/D Doc Ryan 049 x Mohnen Global 1274

Lot 4: $15,500 to Ryan Belgum, Roca, Nebraska – Mohnen Bandolier x SAV Emblem 8074

Lot 95: $15,500 to Gary Dvoracek, Springfield, South Dakota – Mohnen Assurance x Baldridge Colonel C251

Lot 56: $15,500 to Hoffman Angus, Wheatland, North Dakota – Sitz Barricade 632F x SAV Resource 1441.

Tricia Amiotte and Daryl Dartt of Dartt Angus Wall, South Dakota. This is the third set of herdsires that the Dartts have bought for their Angus herd.

Mohnen-Amiotte-Dartt

