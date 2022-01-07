Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center Announces 2022 Inductees

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center (MCHF & WHC) announces their 14th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.

“The Hall of Fame exists to honor those who have made an impact in their part of the state and represent Montana’s authentic heritage for future generations,” said Bill Galt, MCHF & WHC president. “Our volunteer trustees around Montana vote on nominations that come from the district in which they reside. This process gives the local communities a strong voice in who will represent them in the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.”

The MCHF & WHC board of directors has designated 12 trustee districts across the state from which up to 20 trustees may be appointed. Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2022 inductions allowed the election of one Living Inductee and one Legacy Inductee from each of the 12 districts.

District 1 District 1 (Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Sheridan, & Valley Counties): Living: Ardelle & Kenneth “Ken” Hart from Outlook; Legacy: Howard Arnold Bestland, Antelope.

District 2 District 2 (Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, & Wibaux Counties): Living: Jack Rodney & Deborah Gaye (Walton) “Debbie” Hinnaland, Brockway: Legacy: Harbaugh Ranch, Jordan

District 3 (Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud, & Treasure Counties): Living: Wallace Kirk “Wally” Badgett Miles City; Legacy: John W. “Johnny” Moore, Miles City

District 4 (Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, & Liberty Counties): Living: John W. “Jack” Young, Lloyd; Legacy: Jerome “Jerry” & Flora Kearful, Chinook

District 5 (Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton, & Toole Counties): Living: Myrle Allon Gollaher, Cascade; Legacy: Richard Thomas “Dick” Loss, Fairfield

District 6 (Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum, & Wheatland Counties): John Joseph “Johnny” Carr, Christina; Legacy: Everal Eugene “Sonny” Butterfield, Roundup

District 7 (Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, & Yellowstone Counties): Living: Gary Jay Crowder, Billings; Kill Kare Klub – Ladies Along the Yellowstone, Big Timber

District 8 (Broadwater, Jefferson, & Lewis and Clark Counties): Living: Kitty Ann (Quigley) Taaler Helena; Legacy: Donald W. “Don” Hilger, Helena

District 9 (Gallatin, Meagher, & Park Counties): Living: James Andrew “Jim” Lind, White Sulphur Springs; Legacy: Patrick “Pat” Bergan, White Sulphur Springs

District 10 (Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, & Sanders Counties): Living: Gerald Lee “Jerry” Hamel, Dixon; Legacy: Miracle of America Museum, Polson

District 11: (Mineral, Missoula, & Ravalli Counties): Living: Raymond Glenn “Ray” Cebulski, Seeley Lake; Legacy: Travelers’ Rest State Park, Lolo

District 12: (Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Granite, Madison, & Powell Counties): Living: Edward Everett “Jack” Hooker, Ovando; Legacy: Charles Peter Henry & Nicholas John Bielenberg, Deer Lodge.

The MCHF & WHC plans to honor these inductees during the MCHF Annual Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering April 9, 2022, in Great Falls at the Heritage Inn. Look for more information as it becomes available on our Facebook page and on our website.

Full biographies for past inductees are available on the MCHF & WHC’s website, http://www.montanacowboyfame.org . This year’s inductees will be added to the website soon.

For further information, contact the MCHF & WHC at 406-653-3800 or email Christy@montanacowboyfame.org .

–Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame