Montana Farm Bureau Convention to feature top-notch speakers, workshops and grassroots policy

BOZEMAN—The Montana Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Convention offers educational workshops, national speakers and members voting on new policy during the delegate session. The convention takes place November 8-11, 2023 at the DoubleTree and Northern Hotels in Billings.

Speakers include American Farm Bureau Federation’s Executive Vice President Joby Young who will provide an update on AFBF’s top priorities in Washington, D.C. and Todd Thurman, founder of Swine International and an agricultural futurist, who will reflect on global population and how that affects agriculture now and in the future. Podcaster and rancher Natalie Kovarik will paint a picture of current consumer ag relationships/mentalities and how they may or may not affect the future of the agriculture industry.

The convention begins Wednesday with the Promotion & Education and Women’s Leadership Committees meetings followed by a social allowing members to reconnect with each other.

Workshops fill the day Thursday, November 9 with both Thurman and Kovarik further expanding their messages. Other workshops include using modern agriculture to help with marketing, Montana tax issues, estate planning and safety on the farm and ranch.

The heart of the convention is bringing together voting delegates from county Farm Bureaus to debate and discuss policy for 2023. Each county meets in September to develop policy based on issues of concern; that policy is brought to the state convention for a vote. Some policies will then progress to the American Farm Bureau Convention. The Delegate Session includes the election of MFBF officers who will lead the organization in the coming year.

The Young Farmer & Rancher Committee offers two rounds of the YF&R Discussion Meet—the preliminary round and the Final Four—November 9. The Discussion Meet brings together voting members ages 18-35 to discuss agricultural challenges and develop solutions. Thanks to participating Montana Polaris dealers, the 2023 MFBF YF&R Discussion Meet winner will receive the keys to a 2023 Polaris Ranger as well as an expenses-paid trip to compete during the American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet in January in Salt Lake City. In addition, the Collegiate YF&R Discussion Meet Final Four will take place Friday, November 10.

The convention allows plenty of time to visit the trade show, enjoy socials and attend the Finale Banquet Friday night with author Lisa Smartt who takes a humorous look at the joys of difficulties of the people business using “Meemaw wisdom.”

To register, visit mfbf.org . For more information on the YF&R Discussion Meet, visit mfbf.org/Programs/Young-Farmers-Ranchers . Questions: Call the Montana Farm Bureau office, 406-587-3153. Registrations are due by October 27.

–Montana Farm Bureau