Montana Farm Bureau elects officers during annual convention in Billings

Cyndi Johnson, a wheat farmer from Conrad, has been elected as president of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation during the organization’s 102nd annual convention Nov. 8-11 in Billings. Johnson will serve as the organization’s first female president since its inception in 1919. Gary Heibertshausen, an Alzada sheep rancher, was elected vice president.

Darcia Patten, a cattle rancher from Broadus, was elected as MFBF District 5 Director. Re-elected to the MFBF Board of Directors were Craig Blevins, District 1, a purebred Angus breeder from Ronan; Kris Descheemaeker, District 3, a cattle rancher from Lewistown; Joy DePuydt, District 7, a small grains farmer and cattle rancher from Saco, and Scott Stoner, District 9, who raises horses in Montana City.

Carla Lawrence from Boyd was re-elected as the MFBF Women’s Leadership Chair with J.M Peck from Melrose re-elected as the MFBF Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee Chair.

The Montana Farm Bureau Annual Convention runs November 8-11 at the DoubleTree and Northern Hotels in downtown Billings.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation