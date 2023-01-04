Montana: Governor Gianforte Announces Board Appointments

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced the following appointments on Jan. 3:

Fish and Wildlife Commission

Jeff Burrows, Hamilton: A Hamilton native, Burrows has served as a Ravalli County Commissioner since 2012, working with partners to advocate for the responsible management and protection of our public lands. His term will run through January 1, 2027.

Susan Kirby Brooke, Bozeman: Brooke owns and operates campgrounds near Glacier National Park and Three Forks, and brings to the commission years of experience working in collaborative roles on federal land exchanges. Her term will run through January 1, 2027.

Lesley Robinson, Dodson: A fourth generation rancher participating in the Block Management program, Robinson is the First Vice President of the Montana Stockgrowers Association. Her term will run through January 1, 2027.

Board of Public Education

Ron Slinger, Miles City: The sitting president of Miles Community College, Slinger brings a dozen years of experience in leadership, finance, and K-12 partnerships for community colleges. His term will run through February 1, 2030.

Human Rights Commission

Brian Molina, Havre: With experience from various roles of service with the Chippewa Cree Tribe, Molina currently serves as chief of staff and human resources director for Rocky Boy Health Center. His term will run through January 1, 2027.

Montana Tax Appeal Board

Travis Brown, Helena: An attorney with experience in real estate law and natural resources, Brown also managed active cases for the Montana Tax Appeal Board as a law clerk. His term will run through January 1, 2029.

