Montana: Horse Tests Positive for Rabies in Ravalli County

Helena, Mont. – On Wednesday, September 8, the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) received confirmation that a horse in Ravalli County was diagnosed with rabies. This is the 12th case of rabies in the state in 2021, and the fifth in a terrestrial (non-bat) species. As a result, Ravalli County has been placed under a 60-day quarantine. The purpose of the quarantine is to reduce the risk of further disease spread in the county if there are other exposed animals that have not been identified.

The 60-day county quarantine applies to dogs, cats and ferrets in Ravalli County that are not currently vaccinated for rabies (MCA Title 81, Chapters 2 and 20). The quarantine is in effect from Wednesday, September 8, to Sunday, October 31. Animals past-due for a rabies booster, animals that are not 28 days past their first rabies vaccine, and animals that have never been vaccinated are subject to the quarantine.

As a result of the diagnosis, four individuals are seeking post exposure rabies treatment and 15 horses are being monitored for potential exposure. Rabies is a fatal viral disease that is spread through the saliva of an infected animal. The virus can infect any mammal, including people. However, it is virtually 100% preventable in domestic animals through the administration of the rabies vaccine.

“While rabies diagnoses involving horses are not common in Montana, this case is a reminder that they can occur, especially in unvaccinated animals”, says Dr. Anna Forseth with the Department of Livestock. “The rabies vaccine is a core vaccine for horses, as defined by the American Association of Equine Practitioners. Horse owners should work with their veterinarians to ensure their animals are appropriately vaccinated.”

To protect yourself, your family, and pets against rabies:

· Consider vaccinating horses and high value livestock.

· Keep all animals up to date on rabies vaccination.

· Keep garbage in tight containers to avoid attracting animals such as skunks, raccoons, and foxes.

· Avoid night animals, like raccoons and bats, that are active during the day.

· Stay away from domestic animals that act aggressive and wild animals that seem unafraid.

· Contact your local animal control agency if you see an animal behaving suspiciously.

· Contact your veterinarian if any of your animals are behaving abnormally. Animals can present with a variety of clinical signs, ranging from lethargy to aggression.

If you or someone you know is bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, consult a doctor right away, and call your local public health department to report the bite.

The mission of the Montana Department of Livestock is to control and eradicate animal diseases, prevent the transmission of animal diseases to humans, and to protect the livestock industry from theft and predatory animals. For more information on the MDOL, visit http://www.liv.mt.gov .

–Montana Department of Livestock