Montana investigates fed meat inspection system

In November of 2017, Tri State Livestock News wrote a feature describing a number of Montana legislators who called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to investigate a front-line supervisor for the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Dr. Jeffrey Legg was accused of abusing his power and targeting small meat packers across Montana beginning in 2005.

Bart Riley, owner of Riley’s Meats, a small meat processing plant located in Butte Montana, was one of a number of processing plants that filed complaints about Legg’s compliance requests throughout the years. According to Riley these requests and costs were often for regulations that did not exist and complaints that were made, were often met with resistance and retaliation from Legg himself.

“In 2008, I received a letter from FSIS saying that an internal review had found that at least six of my allegations of willful harassment and intentional acts to intimidate were substantiated and others were partially confirmed or possibly true,” Riley states. “But at the end of the letter, the agency added that no action against Legg was needed.”

In 2018, the USDA Office of Inspector General (OIG) launched an investigation into Dr. Jeffrey Legg and the FSIS at the request of the Montana Congressional delegation made up of Senator Steve Daines, Senator Jon Tester and Representative Greg Gianforte. However Riley feels as though nothing has ever been resolved. “Since the (OIG) investigation has started, Dr. Legg has not been coming into my business,” Riley said. “However, it was July 17, 2018, over a year ago, when the OIG investigator came to my shop. To this day I have not heard from anyone at OIG. We do not know whether the investigation is still being completed, whether it is done or what the timeline is for it to be completed.We are just waiting for the slow wheels of government to work.”

In June 2019 Riley attended a small plant owner meeting with the USDA FSIS in Denver. He had been invited and had wanted to tell his story and experiences with the representatives that were present however Riley felt that he was not received warmly. “I have never received any apology from anyone at the USDA,” Riley states. “No one has ever come and told me they are sorry for what has happened to us and all the other small Montana plants. They just continue to hide behind everything and lie for each other. I want people to know that this has not been resolved.”

During this time, Dr. Legg was recognized for his achievements during the 2019 FSIS’ Annual National Frontline Supervisory meeting in St. Louis, Missouri. During this meeting frontline supervisors from each of the agency’s ten districts were recognized for efforts and achievements during the year.

Carmen Rottenberg, FSIS Administrator, presented Legg, and the other recipients, with a plaque recognizing him for his “continued outstanding leadership in a geographically large circuit and remarkable efforts to build an effective regulatory team to better protect public health.”

For plant owners like Riley, news of Leggs award was frustrating. “I’m tired of it,” Riley states. “It has been good these last couple of years because they have stopped harassing us but that doesn’t resolve anything. My biggest worry is that as soon as somebody quits writing about this, it is going to start again.”

When asked about the investigation into Dr. Legg, FSIS response to TSLN was that they do not comment on ongoing USDA Office of Inspector General investigations. The Office of Inspector General, and Senator Tester’s office did not respond to TSLN’s request for comment. Representative Gianforte’s office did not promptly respond in time for publication.

During the 2019 Montana Legislative session, Riley also testified for a study bill that legislator Theresa Manzella from Hamilton, MT brought forward. “I brought the study bill forward partially because of Bart Rileys situation but specifically because of a situation that involved a custom exempt meat processor in my community here in Hamilton, MT,” explains Manzella. “My goal with the study bill was to determine whether or not state and federal inspectors are in accordance with our state laws and if not then to bring them to compliance and find a way that state laws and federal regulations reconcile comfortably without government overreach.”

Manzella became concerned when she started to research Montana laws on the subject and recognised what she considered to be conflicts between the custom exempt meat processors status and the inspectors inspection of the local meat processors. What Manzella specifically wanted to know was why was the custom exempt small state meat processor being inspected as if they were big commercial meat processors.

“The study bill was well received and passed almost unanimously and the reason was because the federal regulations are just that; federal regulations,” explains Manzella. “They are not superior to our state law and that’s what I wanted to clarify.”

“The Montana meat inspection programs mission is to make sure the public has safe food for consumption,” explains Gary Hamel, Montana Department of Agriculture Meat and Poultry Bureau Chief. “We are the front line of defence and it is our job to make sure that the general public is not exposed to meat that has pathogens and could be potentially harmful.”

Hamel goes on to explain that they want to educate before they regulate and to give ample opportunity, time and education for businesses to come into compliance using methods like corrective action plans.

The study bill has an economic component that will look at the economic contribution of the Montana meat processors and the value of their work and products. The study bill will be completed by the next Montana Legislative session in January 2021. F