MONTANA NOXIOUS WEED AWARENESS WEEK 2024

MTnoxweed

Join the Montana Department of Agriculture in celebrating Montana’s Noxious Weed Awareness Week (MNWAW). This year, MNWAW will be celebrated Sunday, June 2nd – Saturday, June 8th.

In April 2021, thanks to the help of legislators Marilyn Marler and Ken Walsh, Montana Noxious Weed Awareness Week was signed into state law. This official week occurs annually on the first full week of June to recognize the impact of terrestrial noxious weeds on our beautiful Montana landscape.

This year, MWCA will be sharing a variety of resources daily, via our email system and Facebook page. We will also hold our gun raffle fundraiser LIVE on the MDA Noxious Weeks Facebook page every day at 12 p.m. MT. The following are topics of focus for each day:

Sunday, June 2nd: Prevention

Monday, June 3rd: Biocontrol

Tuesday, June 4th: Revegetation/Natives

Wednesday, June 5th: Chemical

Thursday, June 6th: Grazing/Cultural

Friday, June 7th: Mapping/Monitoring

Saturday, June 8th: Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

Use the daily resources to promote and distribute information to your constituents, family, friends, and neighbors during MNWAW. As MNWAW is declared statewide, help us create a united front in the fight against noxious weeds in Montana, educate those around us, and celebrate the wins (however big or small).

