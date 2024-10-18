Montana State’s expanded Celebrate Ag event scheduled for Nov. 4-9

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s College of Agriculture invites students, alumni, supporters and community members to its newly expanded Celebrate Ag event Nov. 4-9 in Bozeman.

Celebrate Ag has been held for more than 20 years as a two-day fall event. This year, in coordination with the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station and MSU Extension , the events have expanded to a full week.

Celebrate Ag will include agricultural equipment decorating the MSU campus; a chili feed on MSU’s Malone Centennial Mall; the Ag Olympics team games; a panel talk with young agricultural leaders; the Agricultural Economics Outlook Conference ; the Montana AgTech Innovation Summit ; and more. The event will also feature the recognition of Tryg Koch with the 2024 Outstanding Agricultural Leader Award.

“We are so excited for a new and improved Celebrate Ag event this year,” said Sreekala Bajwa, MSU’s vice president for agriculture and dean of the agriculture college. “As we welcome our alumni and friends back to campus, it is always a joy to watch the forging of new connections and the strengthening of old ones. This event offers us an opportunity to pause and recognize the many people who play a role in Montana’s enduring agricultural legacy.”

Most events will be held on the MSU campus and are free and open to the public, though some will be held off campus and require advance registration. A full schedule can be found at http://www.ag.montana.edu/celebrateag .

Individuals or businesses interested in sponsoring the event can find more information at http://www.ag.montana.edu/celebrateag/sponsor.html .

Monday, Nov. 4

Department kick-off events , times vary: Individual departments will host welcome events for students in the College of Agriculture.

, times vary: Individual departments will host welcome events for students in the College of Agriculture. Young Ag Leaders Panel, 6 p.m. in the Strand Union Building Ballroom A: This event will bring young agricultural leaders to campus to share insights, advice and perspectives on current events within the campus community and the agricultural industry.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Ag Olympics, 6 p.m. at the Miller Pavilion: Student groups, clubs and departments come together to compete in a variety of games for prizes and kick off Celebrate Ag week.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Montana AgTech Innovation Summit , 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Inspiration Hall: This independent event brings together technological innovation with the agricultural community, featuring presentations on the newest agricultural innovations. Learn more at http://www.mtagtechinvest.io .

Thursday, Nov. 7

Chili feed , 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the Malone Centennial Mall: Local meat and produce will be featured in a campus-wide chili feed open to the community.

Friday, Nov. 8

Agricultural Economics Outlook Conference , 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bozeman’s Best Western GranTree Inn, 1325 N. Seventh Ave.: An annual conference hosted by MSU Extension and the Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics . Attendees will learn about trends in the agricultural industry, the state of agricultural markets and the latest economic research. Registration is $25 per person, free for MSU students, and can be found on the event website .

Saturday, Nov. 9

Celebrate Ag tailgate, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in MSU’s corporate tailgate area: The Ag Alley tailgate will include snacks and beverages, family-friendly activities and demonstrations from MSU’s agriculture-focused student groups ahead of the Bobcat football game against Sacramento State, which kicks off at 1 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium.

–Montana State University