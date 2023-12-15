Montanans Feeding Montana: Stockgrowers connect producers and consumers

The Montana Stockgrowers Association’s initiative, “Montanans Feeding Montana” is in its sixth year. With some of the best American beef raised in their state, the Stockgrowers Association sought to find ways of getting that beef on tables in local restaurants.

Coined the “Cattle Drive”, the program’s goal is to keep the supply chain entirely in Montana.

“We want to be able to take a product that is coming from Montana ranches, fed in Montana feed yards, and processed in Montana processors right to the Montana consumer. That is something we’re trying to coordinate and build relationships around to really benefit Montana,” said Association Second Vice President, Turk Stovall, during his speech at a promotional banquet on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Turk Stovall, Montana Stockgrowers Second Vice President, is a spokesperson for the Cattle Drive program, which connects quality Montana beef to local restaurants and retailers. He is a fifth-generation rancher. Turk-Stovall-1

The banquet was held by a cooperating business, The High Horse Saloon.

Chef Andy Glynn masterfully prepared six cuts of beef for the occasion.

Owner Reid Pyburn said, "It's cool to be a rancher and it's really, really important to be selling local Montana beef. I remember being curious as to why we weren't selling this in the restaurant. I mean, this is the good stuff."

The High Horse Saloon has been transformed into an eatery of positive repute since Reid Pyburn took ownership. He partners with MSGF to serve local beef in his restaurant. Pictured here is the braised short rib. Kaycee Monnens Cortner | for Tri-State Livestock News IMG_0634

TSLN assistant and special sections editor was treated to a high-end eating experience including this filet. Kaycee Monnens Cortner | for Tri-State Livestock News IMG_0640

Raised in Huntley on the Pryor Creek Ranch, all Pyburn knew was beef and business. His mother started out as an ag journalist, but followed her passion for business. He grew up in the neighborhood of notable ranchers such as Goggins and Stovalls, and his parents own Big Sky Business Journal.

With an inherited head for business, Pyburn worked at The Rex in Billings, Montana, now known as the Buffalo Block. In 2016, he purchased The High Horse Saloon. “It was a bar, not a restaurant, but my background was in food,” he said. “This year, my general manager and myself are really excited to be a steakhouse again. Working nights, selling local beef, selling the product to the people.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Pyburn turned challenges into his advantage. For example, once the lockdowns ended and restaurants were forced to serve smaller crowds than usual, he took the opportunity to enrich each diner’s experience.

Another effect of the pandemic, Pyburn realized, was that people had time to research the food distribution industry. “That’s why people were all of sudden buying beef from their neighbor,” he said. Customers, knowing they are eating locally raised and processed beef in his restaurant, are willing to pay a little extra for quality.

“People are really excited about it,” he said.

Also participating in this year’s Cattle Drive were Feddes Family Meats in Amsterdam, Little Belt Cattle Company in Bozeman, the Northern Hotel in Billings, and the Black Iron Grill Rotisserie in Miles City. Additionally, Bret and Kim Lesh purchased beef through this program.

How to Get Involved

Montana ranchers can donate a steer to the Cattle Drive, with the proceeds benefiting the Association’s scholarship program. Each steer is finished at Yellowstone Cattle Feeders in Hysham, and potential bragging rights are up for grabs amongst ranchers to see which operation provided the “best steer.” This contest is determined by daily average gain and carcass value.

As an added bonus, 4-H and FFA kids are able to tour the processing facility at this time to further understand this step in the process.

Through the MSGF Cattle Drive program, ranchers donate their steers, whose net profit benefits scholarship recipients. The accolades for best daily average gainer and carcass value is awarded. Callie Hanson | Courtesy photo image-7

Then, the Stockgrowers connects that high quality beef to restaurants or other buyers.

MSF Program Coordinator, Heidi Kool said, “If you don’t have a steer to donate, you can donate the value of half a steer or a full steer and we purchase the steer from a Montana producer for you.” Donors can also partner with friends or neighbors to participate.

The 2023 Cattle Drive is accepting donations October 1 – December 15, 2023.

To donate this year, contact MSF Program Coordinator, Heidi Kool at foundation@mtbeef.org or (406) 461-0642, Monty Lesh at (406) 853-1523, or Wayne Slaght at (406) 793-5532.