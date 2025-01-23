Mrnak Ranch 58th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: January 21, 2025

Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

14 Fall Bulls average $12,982

84 Two-Yr. Old Bulls average $10,369

15 Registered Bred Heifers average $8,800

28 Commercial Hereford Bred Heifers average $4,200

63 Commercial BWF Bred Heifers average $3,523

317 Commercial Open Heifers average $2,350

What a whopper of a sale for the Mrnak Family as they hosted their 58th Annual Production Sale. Bulls with volume, thickness, eye appeal and loaded with performance. Brothers Brent and Andy along with their families brought what was probably the best set of bulls to town for the sale. There was a near full house crowd on hand to give the Mrnak’s a fantastic sale.



TOP SELLING FALL BULLS:

Lot 97, MH 1136J Big Shot 3725L 1ET, October 1, 2023 son of Churchill Big Shot 1136J ET x CL 1 Domino 7131E 1ET. Sold to Neshem Livestock, Berthold, ND for $40,000.



Lot 96, MH 1136J Big Shot 3715L 1ET, September 23, 2023 flush brother to the lot 97 bull. Sold to Sadler Ranch, Tryon, OK for $18,000.



TOP SELLING TWO-YR. OLD BULLS:

Lot 4, MH 073 Red Time 320L, March 10, 2023 son of MH 708 Red Time 073 x BCC L1 Dominator 824F. Sold to Kenny Lee, Judith Gap, MT for $23,000.



Lot 27, MH 1242 Advance 3146L, April 11, 2023 son of HH Advance 1242J ET x NJW 79Z 33B Forward 252F. Sold to Austin Landkammer, Burtrum, MN for $22,000.



Lot 2, MH 1056 Forward 379L, March 28, 2023 son of HH ILR Forward 1056J ET x BCC Dominator 814F. Sold to Katus Ranch, Watauga, SD for $18,500.



TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:

Lot 116, MH Miss 824 Dominator 3111L, April 6, 2023 daughter of BCC L1 Dominator 824F x Churchill Spirit 185Y. Sold to Austin Landkammer, Burtrum, MN for $31,000.

Brent Mrnak was the spokesman at the 58th Annual Mrnak Ranch Production sale. 842d856fc03b-Brent

Katus Ranch, Watauga, SD, repeat Mrnak Ranch bull buyer. 1858ef7f4d3a-Katus

Snook Ranch, Sundance WY got some Mrnak Ranch bulls. c6a51066e39e-snook



