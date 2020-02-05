NCBA Unveils Top Policy Priorities For 2020

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 5, 2020) — This morning, the Executive Committee of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) approved the organization’s top 2020 Policy Priorities. Approval came at the annual Cattle Industry Convention in San Antonio, Texas.

Like last year, NCBA’s top policy priorities include issues related to international trade, proper regulation of fake meat, and regulatory reform, although after a series of significant policy victories in 2019, this year’s priority list is focused on implementing and protecting those gains while further advancing progress into new territory.

For example, after helping secure bilateral trade deals with Japan, China, and the European Union, as well as the ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, NCBA’s focus this year will turn to implementing those deals, while still expanding access in those markets — as well as newly changed markets like the post-Brexit United Kingdom.

Likewise, after securing proper regulatory oversight of fake meat by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration, NCBA in the coming year will work to build on that successful regulatory framework while also advancing bipartisan legislative efforts like the Real MEAT Act in the U.S. House and Senate to end deceptive labeling of plant-based fake meat.

“America’s cattle producers have made tremendous and historic progress on the policy front over the past year,” said NCBA President Jennifer Houston. “Now it’s time to implement and defend those gains and to keep pushing for policies that will help improve conditions for cattle producers so they can better provide the nation and the world with delicious and nutritious U.S. beef.”

This year’s priorities include an issue that was a late addition to last year’s list after Congressional introduction of the so-called Green New Deal: climate policy. NCBA plans to “Continue to push back against misguided climate policies while advancing the U.S. cattle industry’s tremendous environmental record, upholding the U.S. cattle industry as the global model for sustainable beef production.”

In the year ahead, NCBA also plans to prioritize the importance of cattle markets — specifically promoting “policy that creates markets free from unfair practices and manipulation both in the fundamental markets and the cattle futures markets.”

The association will also aggressively pursue final rules on key regulatory issues and defend victories on issues like the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) / Navigable Waters Protection Rule, 2020 Dietary Guidelines, Endangered Species Act modernization, Electronic Logging Devices, and comprehensive NEPA reform.

“NCBA is a true member-driven organization, and these policy priorities reflect a lot of hard work, debate, and study by a lot of grassroots-level cattle producers who have chosen to get involved in the policy process,” Houston said. “Some folks will always be content to throw stones from the sidelines. NCBA members choose to fight – and win – on the front lines.”

For more detailed information about NCBA’s 2020 Policy Priorities, click here. To read NCBA’s full 2020 Policy Book, which includes all of the organization’s detailed policy positions, click here.

–NCBA