NDSU Extension offers webinar on backgrounding calf management

High calf prices and relatively low grain prices can still make backgrounding economically feasible for 2023. North Dakota State University Extension specialists will offer a webinar on backgrounding calf management on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. CST.

Many ranchers have delayed calf weaning as they switch to April-May calving to avoid late spring snow storms in North Dakota. Traditionally, October calf weaning was common in North Dakota. Now weaning is occurring in November and December with younger, lighter calves.

Backgrounding is the term used when feeding calves after weaning to allow growth, improve animal health, transition to different feed rations and delay marketing. Usually, backgrounding occurs during the cold winter months and does not incorporate grazing.

Feed is the highest cost input for backgrounding, except the cost of the calf.

“Compared to last year, feed prices are lower,” says Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension livestock systems specialist. “Corn price has reduced the feed cost per pound of gain.”

He will share more information on rations and cost of gain during the Nov. 28 webinar.

Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist, reminds ranchers that feed costs are only part of the equation. During the webinar, he will compare prices for weaned versus backgrounded calves.

“Market outlook and livestock risk protection are huge drivers for profitable backgrounding,” says Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing specialist and a presenter for the webinar. “Delaying marketing of calves is always a good position in an ‘up’ market, but will we have an ‘up’ market? Marketing information is helpful in planning.”

Another factor for feeding performance is the health of the calves. During the webinar, NDSU Extension veterinarian Jerry Stokka will discuss vaccinations and how to know when other interventions may be needed.

Increasing calf weight gain with implants is cost effective when used correctly during backgrounding.

“Following the label directions is necessary and some new rules have changed the when and what,” says Zac Carlson, NDSU Extension beef cattle specialist.

Webinar topics and presenters are:

Market outlook: What to expect and price protection – Petry

Budgets for different classes of cattle – Parman

Rations, feed cost and cost of gain – Hoppe

Implants: What to use and value – Carlson

Calf health: What to do after the vaccinations – Dr. Stokka

To register for the backgrounding webinar, visit ndsu.ag/backgrounding23 . The webinar will be recorded and available at http://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/ag-topics/livestock/beef .

For more information, contact Hoppe at 701-652-2951 or karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu , or contact your local agriculture and natural resources Extension agent.

An NDSU Extension webinar on Nov. 28 will cover factors that impact backgrounding decisions, including feed costs, calf prices, market outlook and calf health. (NDSU photo) image-10

–North Dakota State University