NDSU Feedlot School set for Jan. 17-18

North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center will hold its annual NDSU Feedlot School on Jan. 17-18.

This intensive course is for cattle producers, feeders, backgrounders, feed industry personnel, animal health-care suppliers and anyone else who is interested in learning more about feedlot production, nutrition, waste management and marketing.

“Cattle feeding is a very competitive business,” says Karl Hoppe, Extension livestock systems specialist at the center. “Making cattle feeding profitable is usually a result of doing many things right, not just one thing better. The Feedlot School helps identify the areas for improvement, ranging from feed bunk management to health to business planning to marketing.”

“The regional cattle experts who teach at the school provide a good overview of management for North Dakota feeders, and the outreach or interaction with the participants continues for years after the school,” according to Hoppe.

Feedlot school topics will include:

Why feed cattle in North Dakota

Facility design and equipment

Budgets for different cattle feeding scenarios

Cattle requirements and feeding

Beef Quality Assurance

Implants

Cattle financing

Feed additives

Ration formulation

Feed nutrient analysis and feed testing

Feedlot diseases and treatments

Facility management

Bunk reading and feed delivery

Manure and nutrient management

Livestock market outlook

Price protection with Hedging and LRP

Alternative market programs

Carcass quality and marketing on the grid



The NDSU Feedlot School will help producers identify areas for improvement. (NDSU photo)



The school also will include a commercial feedlot tour and a tour of the center’s livestock facilities.

Instructors include faculty from NDSU’s Department of Animal Sciences, Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics, and the Carrington and Central Grasslands Research Extension Centers, as well as others who have extensive experience working with Northern Plains feedlots.

The registration fee is $200 per person and includes meals. The deadline to register is Jan. 5. The fee does not include lodging. Register online at ndsu.ag/feedlot-school24 .

Participants must make their own lodging arrangements. Lodging is available at the Chieftain Conference Center, 701-652-3131; Carrington Inn and Suites, 701-652-3982; or Cobblestone Inn, 701-652-3000.

For more information about the course or to add your name to a waiting list for next year’s feedlot school, contact Karl Hoppe, at 701-652-2951 or karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu .

The Carrington Research Extension Center is 3.5 miles north of Carrington on U.S. Highway 281.

–NDSU Extension