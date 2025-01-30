Nebraska: Feedlot Roundtables kick off Feb 18

Lincoln, Neb., Jan. 29 —Nebraska Extension invites feedlot owners, managers, employees, and allied industry professionals to join the Nebraska Feedlot Extension for a series of timely discussions on feedlot management. The 2025 Feedlot Roundtable will take place February 18-20, offering valuable insights into best practices and innovative strategies for the feedlot industry.



Program Highlights

Key topics to be covered include:

Managing hairy heel wart in the feedyard Leveraging cattle implant strategies for greater gains UNL research updates Market outlook presented by UNL Extension and Nebraska Cattlemen Additionally, Pete Anderson with Midwest PMS will lead a session on “People Management – The Key to Outstanding Feedyard Performance.”

Event Details

The program runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. The cost is $20, which can be paid online at the time of registration or at the door. Lunch will be provided.

Locations:February 18th: Bridgeport, NE – Prairie Winds Community CenterFebruary 19th: Gothenburg, NE – Bayer Water Utilization Learning CenterFebruary 20th: West Point, NE – Nielsen Community CenterPre-registration is requested by Friday, February 14, and can be completed online at:https://go.unl.edu/2025roundtable .

Join Us

This year’s Feedlot Roundtable promises to deliver practical, research-based solutions tailored to the challenges and opportunities faced by feedlot operations. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with industry experts, learn new strategies, and connect with peers.

–UNL Extension