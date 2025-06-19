Nebraska small meat processor management program reduces fee, invites processors across US to apply 

Lincoln, Neb., June 19 — Nebraska Extension has announced an application deadline extension and enrollment fee deduction for the 2025 Small Meat Processor Management Training Program, which helps owners and managers of small processing plants build their skills and industry knowledge as part of a cohort learning experience.



The deadline for processors to submit applications has been extended from June 15 to June 30, 2025. New funding has helped to reduce the fee for accepted participants by nearly half, to $3,800. The all-inclusive fee covers up to two participants per plant and pays for all related expenses, including travel and airfare, lodging and meals.

“The fee reduction is an important step in ensuring more small processors have the opportunity to participate in the program,” said Jordan Wicks, an assistant professor of meat processing at Nebraska. “This training is designed to meet processors where they are and help them build a stronger, more resilient business. We want to remove as many barriers and make this as cost-effective as we can to make participation possible.”

The program is centered around a weeklong in-person experience, Sept. 7-13, 2025, on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. Sessions that week will guide participants in working to ensure a successful and profitable business through a better understanding of the industry, their employees, financial management and more. The course also includes a pre- and post-program virtual meeting as well as a required virtual Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification training.

The program is designed and led by faculty from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Meat Science program and produced in collaboration with the College of Business at Nebraska and the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership. It will include sessions with leading experts from other university departments and industry, covering topics like business operations, processing practices, data optimization, retail strategies, regulatory compliance, human resources, marketing and more.

It is tailored for owners, managers and management-track employees of small meat processing plants, with custom-exempt, federally inspected and state-inspected plants invited to apply. All experience levels are welcome.

Applications and more details about the program are available on the Nebraska Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu/meatprocessing .

–UNL Nebraska