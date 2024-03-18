Nelson Red Revolution Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: March 12, 2024

Location: Philip Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages: 35 Red Angus Bulls Avg. $4029

Nelson Red Angus from Benson, Minnesota, hosted their annual Red Angus bull sale at Philip Livestock on a beautiful spring day. This herd is owned by Darrin and Troy Nelson, and they have built strong bonds with their customers in western South Dakota.

This was a very well-grown and long-bodied set of bulls, with impressive rates of gain. These calving ease bulls come from easy-keeping, maternally-made cows that milk well. Many repeat buyers, with several new buyers, made this the best sale ever for the Nelson family.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 10: $ 6500 to John Knutson, Quinn, South Dakota – Pelton Wideload 78B x LILS Olaf 8D

Lot 2: $ 6250 to Paul Slovek, Philip, South Dakota – Pelton Wideload 78B x Red Fine Line Mulberry 26P

Lot 4: $ 6250 to Paul Slovek, Philip, South Dakota – Andras Fusion R236 x Nels Fast Furious 114C

Lot 15: $ 5500 to Robin Kilness, Howes, South Dakota – Six Mile Mossy Oak 175H x HXC Jackhammer 8800U

Lot 19: $ 5250 to Allen Badure, Belvidere, South Dakota – LSF BRA No Worries 4657B x PIE Cinch 4126

Kayla and Jim Bob Eymer, with Evelyn, Milesville, South Dakota Nelson-Eymer

Carl Bauman, Long Valley, South Dakota Nelson-Bauman