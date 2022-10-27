 NILE Jr. Angus Show | TSLN.com
NILE Jr. Angus Show

Jr. Grand Champion Owned Angus Female, Animal: RW Saras Dream 111, Sire: Silveiras Style 9303, Exhibitor: Sydney Franks, Hometown: Grass Valley, CA
Judge: Amanda Schnoor | Chowchilla, CA

Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Female, Animal: Redline Legacy, Sire: SAV Constitution 8054, Exhibitor: Helania Fowler, Hometown: Lewistown, MT
Jr. Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Bull, Animal: VL Spartan 2197, Sire: Lazy JB Generator 9259, Exhibitor: Payton Voloshin, Hometown: Craig, CO
Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Bull, Animal: Whiskey Brae 0264, Sire: Mill Brae Benchmark 9016, Exhibitor: Grace Elverud, Hometown: Charlo, MT
Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Owned Angus Female, Animal: Lazy JB Evi’s Delta, Sire: Lazy JB Sundance 6428, Exhibitor: Daniel Young, Hometown: Scottsbluff, NE
Jr. Supreme Champion Angus Female, Animal: RW Saras Dream 111, Sire: Silveiras Style 9303, Exhibitor: Sydney Franks, Hometown: Grass Valley, CA
