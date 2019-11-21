NILE Welcomes Bonnie Deverniero

Billings, MT – Since its inception in 1967, the Northern International Livestock Exposition has been dedicated to embracing and promoting the future of agriculture. The NILE will be 53 years strong in 2020 and an exceptional staff is crucial to the longevity of the organization! The NILE is excited to introduce Bonnie Deverniero, the new Director of Equine Programs.

Bonnie DeVerniero was born and raised in Shepherd, MT. As a member of the Shepherd Pioneers 4-H Club for 11 years: She had many projects including horses, chickens, rabbits, dairy goats, dairy cattle, and a few non-animal projects like sewing and range science. Bonnie joined the Shepherd FFA Chapter as a freshman, where she served as the chapter Treasurer, Vice-President, and President. She began showing market lambs and competed on the Livestock Judging and Parliamentary Procedure teams; placing at the Montana State FFA Convention multiple times. Bonnie worked for Dr. Jeff Peila, DVM, as a vet assistant through her high school years. She graduated from Shepherd High in 2004.

Bonnie attended Miles Community College in Miles City and then Montana State University in Billings concentrating in Equine Science and Biology. Bonnie has worked as a bank teller, customer service rep, office manager, and insurance saleswoman. Her career has been centered around providing excellent customer service by being attentive to detail and implementing policy and procedure. She became a business owner when her family opened Bad Bear Laser Tag in 2017. Being an entrepreneur has given Bonnie the chance to learn the necessary marketing and social networking skills to grow and establish a successful family entertainment business.

In 2006 she married, Mike, the cowboy who stole her heart, and has spent the last 13 years enjoying life as a ranch hand’s wife across eastern Montana. Bonnie spends her free time making new memories with family and friends or working with her horses.

In 2016 Bonnie joined the NILE team as a volunteer on the Stetsons & Stilettos committee and soon joined the Horse Committee, too. In 2017 she took on the role of sales clerk for the fall stock show. After 3 exciting years, full of learning more about the NILE organization and getting more involved Bonnie is super excited to become a full-time team member as the Equine Program & Communications Director.

As an organization run via a small staff and large team of volunteers, it is essential that we have a team in place to lead successfully. Bonnie’s time spent both volunteering and working here at NILE coupled with her background in the Equine industry, create a perfect addition as a full-time member of the NILE team. All of us at the NILE believe that the dedication of our staff to the Ag industry allows our organization to present the best possible events. If you would like to welcome Bonnie to our team, please reach out to her at bonnie@thenile.org

Our next NILE Event is the Montana Agri-Trade Exposition, February 20-22 combined with Stetsons and Stilettos, February 21, 2020. Not long after, NILE hosts the Bull riders of the PBR, and tickets are on sale now through the NILE office.

BE sure to visit with any one of the NILE team about the many great opportunities to take part in a NILE event.

For more information, as well as a complete listing of all the NILE events, visit thenile.org or call the NILE office at 406-256-2495.

–The NILE