Nominations due for Merle Wood Humanitarian Award

The time has come to nominate individuals who support our industry’s youth for the American Quarter Horse Foundation Merle Wood Humanitarian Award.

Established in 1997 in honor of the late AQHA Honorary Vice President Merle Wood, this award is designed to recognize an individual who exemplifies an ethic of meritorious kindness and benevolence in providing opportunities for all young people to be involved with the American Quarter Horse.

Nominations are due May 1.

The Merle Wood Humanitarian Award is presented each year to an individual whose outstanding voluntary service has been marked by actions or deeds that have enabled young people to experience positive opportunities and activities involving the American Quarter Horse. A multitude of service activities will be considered and is not restricted to any one type of action or deed involving youth. The award is presented each year at the AQHA convention. The 2021 AQHA Convention is February 25 – March 1 in San Antonio.

Nominees must distinguish themselves through non-compensated humanitarian endeavors. The award is not designed to honor individuals who have supported youth activities primarily through financial contributions. Previous recipients and American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame inductees are not eligible to receive this award. Awards and achievements received through industry show and/or racing competition are not a factor in the selection process.

To nominate someone for this award, please visit the Merle Wood Humanitarian Award page to submit an online application.

The Merle Wood Humanitarian award is presented by the American Quarter Horse Foundation. The award exemplifies the Foundation’s mission to connect horses and people through charitable giving in order to develop and support programs and initiatives that preserve our horse’s legacy and further the overall well being of the American Quarter Horse and the people who comprise the Quarter Horse family.

Due to the cancellation of the 2020 AQHA Convention, the 2019 and 2020 Merle Wood Humanitarian award winners will be presented at the 2021 AQHA Convention, which is scheduled for February 25 to March 1 in San Antonio.

For more information, please contact 806-378-5029 or foundation@aqha.org.

–AQHA