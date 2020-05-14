North Dakota brand renewal period to begin later this year

North Dakota requires brands to be renewed every five years, which means, by law, brands will expire Jan. 1, 2021.

Brands that are not renewed within the brand renewal period may not be eligible for renewal due to potential conflicts with other recorded brands. “If a brandowner has moved or if his or her address has changed within the last five years, chances are the address on file at the NDSA is no longer valid,” North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) Brand Recorder Steph Hille said.

It is the brandowner’s responsibility to update address information with the brand recording department.

Hille said if your address has changed since 2015, or if you are unsure what address the NDSA has on file, you should contact the NDSA brand recording department at (701) 223-2522 or e-mail brands@ndstockmen.org to ensure that your address is correct.

Registered brandowners should watch for their renewal applications to arrive in mid-August. The NDSA sends out all brand renewal notices by mail. Currently, more than 24,000 brands are registered in North Dakota.

–NDSA